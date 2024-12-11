GlobeTopper Reports 37% MoM Revenue Growth to $4.05 Million, Driven by Strong Cryptocurrency Expansion and Digital Gift Card Demand

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accredited Solutions, Inc. (OTC: ASII) ("Accredited Solutions" or the "Company"), the parent company of Diamond Creek Water and the wholly-owned subsidiary GlobeTopper, is excited to announce a record-breaking 37% month-over-month (MoM) growth in revenue for GlobeTopper, bringing its total to $4.05 million for the month.

GlobeTopper, a leader in the B2B digital gift card space, partners with rewards programs, e-commerce platforms and fintech companies to distribute a wide portfolio of e-gift cards from prominent global retailers. While the company credits much of its success to the growing adoption of digital gift cards across retail and consumer markets, it also highlights the significant role that Bitcoin and cryptocurrency have played in driving growth.

Recent surges in cryptocurrency values have spurred a sharp increase in e-wallet users purchasing e-gift cards, fueling exceptional growth. As crypto values continue to rise, GlobeTopper has observed a notable shift in both consumer and retailer behavior, reflecting a growing integration of digital assets into everyday transactions.

“This surge demonstrates cryptocurrency’s potential to reshape traditional purchasing habits,” said Craig Span, CEO of GlobeTopper. “Consumers are leveraging their gains to buy gift cards - not just for holiday gifting but as a strategic way to diversify their holdings and mitigate risk.”

Gift cards are increasingly becoming a preferred bridge between cryptocurrency gains and tangible consumer spending, further underscoring the evolving role of digital currencies in the retail landscape.

Building on this momentum, GlobeTopper plans to onboard additional fintech companies in its pipeline as distribution partners in the coming weeks, further expanding its reach and market share.

"This record-breaking growth solidifies GlobeTopper as a leader in the digital gift card industry," said Eduardo Brito, CEO of Accredited Solutions, Inc. "We’re committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our partners and customers. With this success, we’re excited to see what the future holds for GlobeTopper as we continue to scale."

About GlobeTopper

GlobeTopper simplifies digital gift card distribution for businesses, offering access to over 2,700 popular brands like Amazon, Target, and Starbucks across 65 countries. The company’s innovative platform has become a trusted solution for businesses looking to streamline their gifting and rewards programs.

About Accredited Solutions, Inc.

Accredited Solutions (OTC: ASII) is a diversified holding company dedicated to acquiring and growing innovative technology-driven businesses. Through its subsidiaries, the Company aims to deliver sustainable growth and value to its shareholders.

