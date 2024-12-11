Tilray Canada Launches THC Beverage Holiday Campaign Featuring XMG and Mollo Brands for Festive Season Celebrations

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced a new Holiday campaign spotlighting a series of cannabis-infused beverages from two of its renowned beverage brands, XMG and Mollo. This holiday season, XMG and Mollo invite consumers to explore a new tradition with their unique cannabinoid combinations and premium formulations from sodas, non-alcoholic brews, and seltzers to elevate the season’s festivities.

Featured XMG and Mollo Infused Beverages for the Holiday Season:

XMG Cream Soda (10mg THC): The brand’s #1 selling beverage nationally 1 – featuring the original dreamy blend of vanilla and caramel flavours in a 355mL can.

(10mg THC): The brand’s #1 selling beverage nationally – featuring the original dreamy blend of vanilla and caramel flavours in a 355mL can. XMG Zero Cherry Cola (10mg THC): A refreshing rollercoaster of nostalgic cherry cola vibes. This is peak refreshment in a bubbly beverage that’ll leave your tastebuds tingling. With nano-emulsified THC, XMG has elevated the fizzy, nostalgic magic of cherry cola in 355mL cans great for consuming when relaxing or unwinding after a long day.

(10mg THC): A refreshing rollercoaster of nostalgic cherry cola vibes. This is peak refreshment in a bubbly beverage that’ll leave your tastebuds tingling. With nano-emulsified THC, XMG has elevated the fizzy, nostalgic magic of cherry cola in 355mL cans great for consuming when relaxing or unwinding after a long day. Mollo 10 (10mg THC, 10mg CBG): This first-of-its-kind cannabis brew was one of the first drinks to hit the ground running for Mollo; it’s double-brewed for a well-balanced taste, serving up a classic clean and crisp, non-alcoholic lager profile best served in a chilled glass.

(10mg THC, 10mg CBG): This first-of-its-kind cannabis brew was one of the first drinks to hit the ground running for Mollo; it’s double-brewed for a well-balanced taste, serving up a classic clean and crisp, non-alcoholic lager profile best served in a chilled glass. Mollo Pineapple Seltzer (10mg THC, 20mg CBG): The seltzer revolution continues with Mollo’s latest innovations. Best sipped slowly, Mollo Seltzers are nano-emulsified, cannabis-infused, non-alcoholic beverages formulated with high-purity THC and high cannabigerol (CBG) content. Take a sip of the tropics with Mollo’s Pineapple flavour.





Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Brands Canada, says, “Tilray’s dedication to innovation and consumer satisfaction shines through with our latest Holiday campaign featuring the tasty offerings of XMG and Mollo. Both brands have been consistent favourites among Canadian consumers. With their unique cannabinoid combinations and premium formulations, these drinks highlight our commitment to delivering diverse, high-quality brand experiences that bring consumers together for unforgettable moments.”

XMG continues to dominate the ready-to-drink cannabis beverage space with its new releases from XMG Zero and XMG+, providing consumers with a variety of flavours and cannabinoid options to explore.

To find XMG’s most recent thirst quenchers and to keep up with the latest news from XMG, follow @findyourXMG on social. To discover more about Mollo, follow @mollo_out on social.

About XMG

XMG is the #1 cannabis beverage brand2 in Canada focused on delivering high intensity and full flavour. Every beverage is maxed out at 10mg of nano-emulsified THC for a powerful and fast-acting experience. XMG is bold and unapologetic – our mission is to be straight-up, bold, and rebellious in creating beverages that are unique, intense, and fun. With multiple product lines ranging from XMG+, with naturally occurring caffeine, to XMG Zero, with zero calories and zero sugar, and a range of flavours across nostalgic sodas and refreshing fruit flavours, there’s something for everyone and every occasion.

About Mollo

Mollo was one of the first cannabis-infused beverages launched in the Canadian market and continues to be a top five beverage brand nationally. Mollo is dedicated to crafting beverages for every social occasion and to offer Canadians healthier alternatives to alcohol-based beverages. Mollo is inviting, easygoing, and confident in helping consumers slow down and take it all in where chilling and connecting are the focus. Mollo 10 continues to be the top beer-analogue cannabis-infused beverage in the market, and Mollo has launched Ciders and Seltzers so that Canadians can have a variety of non-alcoholic options for every season and celebration!

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

1 Source: Hifyre Data, National Beverage Sales, As of November 2024

2 Source: Hifyre Data: National Sales, August 2024-October 2024

XMG and Mollo Official Holiday Lineup Creative From left to right:XMG Cream Soda, XMG Cherry Cola, Mollo 10.0, Mollo Pineapple Seltzer

