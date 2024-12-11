FuelCell Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call on December 19, 2024 at 10 A.M. Eastern Time

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- announced the upcoming release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results prior to the Stock Market Open on Thursday, December 19, 2024. FuelCell Energy management will subsequently host a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, December 19, 2024, to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Participants can access the live call via webcast on the Company website or by telephone as follows:

The live webcast of this call and supporting slide presentation will be available at www.fuelcellenergy.com. To listen to the call, select ‘Investors’ on the home page, proceed to the ‘Events & Presentations’ page and then click on the ‘Webcast’ link under the December 19 th earnings call event listed.

earnings call event listed. Alternatively, participants can dial (888) 330-3181 and state FuelCell Energy or the conference ID number 1099808.

The replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company’s Investors’ page at http://www.fuelcellenergy.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is a global leader in sustainable energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety, and global urbanization. It collectively holds 531 fuel cell technology patents in the United States and globally. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers including businesses, utilities, governments, and municipalities with sustainable products and solutions. The company’s solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by sustainable energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. Learn more at fuelcellenergy.com.

Contacts :

Investor Relations:

Tom Gelston

tgelston@fce.com

Press:

Kathleen Blomquist

kblomquist@fce.com

