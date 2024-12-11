Stanley Martin Purchases Land for New Townhome Community in Dekalb County, GA

RESTON, Virginia, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Martin Homes has acquired a 17.13-acre site located at 1065 Fayetteville Road SE in DeKalb County, Georgia. This development site, known as Sugar Creek, will feature 103 townhomes, catering to new home buyers just 15 minutes from Downtown Atlanta.

Sugar Creek is 3 miles from the East Lake MARTA train station, 1.6 miles from the Moreland Street MARTA bus station, 1.5 miles from Memorial Drive, and 1 mile to the nearby East Lake Golf Club. The neighborhood will feature a three-story townhome that will appeal to different lifestyles with its open-concept floor plan and home office on the first floor. Stanley Martin will also be offering a larger two-story townhome that will live like a single-family home.

"We are excited to bring this new community to DeKalb County," said Mike Walters, Division President at Stanley Martin Homes. "Sugar Creek will provide buyers with contemporary townhomes in an ideal location close to Atlanta's amenities and transportation options, helping us meet the growing demand for urban housing."

Land development and design work are now underway, and Stanley Martin Homes plans to begin home sales by mid-2026. The homes' price points will reflect a range of options, offering accessibility and variety to meet the needs of different buyers.

This new addition to Stanley Martin Homes' portfolio is part of its ongoing commitment to creating communities in convenient locations that combine quality craftsmanship with increasing housing needs.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin is one of the nation’s fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 20,000 homes and operating in seventeen metropolitan areas and seven states, including Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin is driven to deliver on its mission to “design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.”

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka, Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

