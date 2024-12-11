Computer Hardware Manufacturing Market Set to Reach US$ 765.64 Billion with a Robust 10% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Ongoing Technological Developments Including 5G, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Driving Need for Computer Hardware Manufacturing

Rockville, MD, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry report compiled by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, valuation of the global computer hardware manufacturing market is projected to touch US$ 295.7 billion in 2024 and expand at a remarkable CAGR of 10% throughout the forecast period (2024 to 2034). Because of advancements in processor power, memory, storage, and other areas, the market is significantly expanding.

Multi-core CPUs, powerful GPUs, and high-capacity SSDs are some of the advancements meeting the increasing demand for faster, more efficient computing. The growing requirement for advanced hardware to manage complex applications of emerging technologies, such as 5G, AI, machine learning, and others is another factor driving demand. Due to the increasing demand for more powerful, specialized computer hardware caused by these technologies, market participants are continuously developing.

East Asia is projected to hold a significant portion of the market because of its well-known status as a key production hub. In addition, this region is a prominent producer of semiconductors, which is driving the market's expansion. The market expansion is also positively impacted by the expanding gaming industries in countries, including South Korea and China.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The worldwide market for computer hardware manufacturing is forecasted to achieve a value of US$ 765.64 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. North America is analyzed to register a turnover of US$ 18.31 billion in 2024.

in 2024. Valuation of the market in East Asia is projected to reach US$ 535.76 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. China is approximated to generate revenue worth US$ 253.43 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. The market in South Korea is evaluated to expand at a notable CAGR of 10.1% through 2034.

through 2034. Western & Eastern Europe combined is analyzed to account for revenue of US$ 26.32 billion in 2024.

in 2024. Demand for computer manufacturing is projected to reach US$ 569.51 billion by 2034.

“Leading computer hardware manufacturing companies are making significant investments in R&D activities to introduce advanced features and technology that set them and their goods apart from the competition,” says a Fact.MR Report.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Computer Hardware Manufacturing Market:

Apple Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc.; HP Inc.; Lenovo Group Ltd.; ASUS Computer International; Microsoft Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Intel Corporation; Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD); NVidia Corporation

Growing Worldwide Requirement for Computer Manufacturing:

The growing demand for laptops, personal computers, business computing devices, and other gadgets is driving up the need for computer production. This category includes the production of essential components, such as motherboards, processors, memory, and storage devices, that are required to assemble functional computer systems.

Increasing dependence on digital work environments, education, gaming, cloud computing, and other areas are necessitating the need for high-quality, reliable computer devices. Improvements in processing power, energy efficiency, and connectivity are also driving the demand for advanced computers.

Computer Hardware Manufacturing Industry News:

In October 2024, as part of its larger effort to increase domestic production and lessen dependency on gadgets manufactured elsewhere, India is proceeding with plans to restrict imports of laptops and computers. The government's plan to impose import limits is intended to encourage global tech firms, including Apple, Dell, and Lenovo to establish local production facilities, according to a recent Reuters article.





In January 2024, the US$ 30 million investment round was announced by Xyte, the company that created the first all-in-one servitization platform for hardware and device manufacturers. This includes US$ 10 million in venture lending from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, as well as US$ 20 million in Series A funding led by Intel Capital, with participation from Samsung Next and current investors S Capital and Mindset Ventures.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the computer hardware manufacturing market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product & service (computer manufacturing, computer storage device manufacturing) and major market (trade, wholesalers & retailers, direct sales), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

