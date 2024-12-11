Algorithmiq Joins the QuEra Quantum Alliance to Accelerate Healthcare and Life Sciences Breakthroughs on Neutral-Atom Quantum Computers

HELSINKI and BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorithmiq, a team pioneering the integration of quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and Network Science to solve complex problems in the Healthcare and Life Sciences, and QuEra Computing, the leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced that Algorithmiq has joined the QuEra Quantum Alliance Partner Program.

The QuEra Quantum Alliance Partner Program aims to accelerate the development, deployment, and utilization of neutral-atom quantum computers to solve the world’s most challenging computational problems. Through the QuEra Quantum Alliance, QuEra identifies and collaborates with leading technology and solutions companies to deliver unparalleled quantum computing experiences to organizations worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with QuEra to drive forward a new era of scientific discovery in healthcare and life sciences,” said Sabrina Maniscalco, Co-founder and CEO of Algorithmiq. “QuEra’s neutral-atom quantum computers offer the scale and flexibility we need to push beyond the current limitations of computational power. Together, we’re poised to accelerate breakthroughs that will redefine the pace and precision of drug discovery and treatment development.”

“Algorithmiq is an important addition to the QuEra Quantum Alliance as it will further expand the adoption of neutral-atom-based quantum computing and unlock critical breakthroughs in healthcare and life sciences,” said Yuval Boger, Chief Commercial Officer at QuEra Computing. “We have been very impressed by Algorithmiq’s development of sophisticated algorithms that integrate the best classical computers with the most advanced quantum computers to push the boundaries of scientific discovery and believe there is no limit to what we can accomplish together.”

QuEra's neutral-atom quantum computers combine system size, coherence, and advanced processing modes. These computers offer a promising path to large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing. Since November 2022, QuEra’s first-generation neutral-atom quantum computers have been publicly accessible via a large public cloud service, and they remain the only neutral-atom platform available for public use. QuEra leads the neutral-atom market, offering dynamic qubit manipulation (qubit shuttling)

About QuEra

QuEra Computing is the leader in developing and productizing quantum computers using neutral atoms, widely recognized as a highly promising quantum computing modality. Based in Boston and built on pioneering research from Harvard University and MIT, QuEra operates the world’s largest publicly accessible quantum computer, available over a major public cloud and for on-premises delivery. QuEra is developing useful, scalable and fault-tolerant quantum computers to tackle classically intractable problems, becoming the partner of choice in the quantum field. Simply put, QuEra is the best way to quantum. For more information, visit us at quera.com and follow us on X or LinkedIn.

About Algorithmiq

Algorithmiq is pioneering the integration of quantum computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and network science to solve the world’s most complex problems. Co-founded by Sabrina Maniscalco, Guillermo García-Pérez, Matteo Rossi, and Boris Sokolov, the company develops advanced quantum algorithms focusing on, but not limited to, Life Sciences applications to accelerate drug discovery and development. This enables faster, more precise, and cost-effective creation of precise medical treatments.

