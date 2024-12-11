Phenocell and Amarna Therapeutics Awarded Eurostars Grant to Assess a Gene Therapy for Dry AMD using a novel 3-dimensional iPSC-derived Retinal Model of the Disease

Grasse, France and Leiden, the Netherlands – 11 December 2024 – Phenocell SAS (part of Axol Bioscience) a leading provider of stem cell-derived models and services, and Amarna Therapeutics, a biotechnology pioneer in innovative gene therapies, are pleased to announce that their joint project AMD-HALT has been awarded with a prestigious Eurostars grant. This funding by Eurostars will support their collaboration to validate Amarna's patented gene therapy platform using a novel and advanced cellular disease model for Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Dry AMD), one of the leading causes of vision loss worldwide.

Nimvec™- based Gene Therapy for Dry-AMD

The Phenocell-Amarna collaboration aims to assess a groundbreaking gene therapy approach for Dry AMD based on Amarna’s SV40-derived Nimvec™ gene delivery vector platform combined with Phenocell’s cutting-edge in vitro AMD disease model that accurately mimics the cellular interactions and microenvironment of the human retina.

Phenocell will develop a 3-dimensional in vitro cellular disease model for Dry AMD that replicates the complexity of the human retina, based on iPSC-derived retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), microglial and photoreceptor cells. Amarna has developed a patented recombinant Nimvec™ vector that inhibits inflammation and simultaneously promotes tissue regeneration. In the AMD-HALT project the efficacy and mode-of-action of Amarna’s Nimvec™ vector will be assessed using Phenocell’s 3-dimensional in vitro cellular disease model for Dry AMD, as a first step in the development of an effective curative treatment for this high impact disease.

Dr. Brigitte Onteniente, R&D and Site Leader, Phenocell SAS commented:

"We are excited to partner with Amarna Therapeutics to tackle such an urgent unmet clinical need. Our iPSC-derived retinal cells and advanced co-culture methodologies offer unprecedented potential to create physiologically relevant disease models. This Eurostars grant is a testament to the transformative impact this project could have on the field."

Dr. Henk Streefkerk (M.D.), CEO and Medical Director of Amarna added:

“Partnering with Phenocell on this Eurostars-funded project is a critical step in advancing our proprietary gene therapy technology. The 3-dimensional in vitro cellular disease models will enable us to evaluate the therapeutic potential of our gene therapy candidates with unprecedented accuracy, accelerating progress toward effective treatments for diseases such as Dry AMD.”

Eureka Eurostars Grant: Driving Innovation Across Borders

Eureka’s Eurostars program, co-funded by the European Union, supports innovative, market-oriented R&D projects led by SMEs. By fostering cross-border collaborations, the program aims to translate cutting-edge research into impactful solutions.

The Phenocell-Amarna AMD-HALT project stood out amongst the applications, for its potential to address a critical gap in ophthalmology and contribute to the broader scientific understanding of retinal diseases.

Acknowledging Catalyze Support

This grant application was successfully achieved with the invaluable support of Catalyze, whose expertise in grant writing and project development was instrumental in securing Eurostars funding. Their guidance has been pivotal in enabling this ambitious project to become a reality.

About Dry-AMD

Dry AMD is an idiopathic chronic inflammatory and progressive retinopathy affecting millions globally, with no effective cure currently available. The number of diagnosed AMD patients globally is around 200M, expected to increase to 290M by 2050 with a global AMD market, valued at €10B in 2021, projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.9%.

About Phenocell

Phenocell, part of the Axol Bioscience family, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in human iPSC-derived models for life sciences research. Located in Grasse, France, Phenocell works on a mission to provide physiologically relevant tools to support drug discovery and research.

About Amarna Therapeutics

Amarna Therapeutics is at the forefront of developing groundbreaking immune-modulating gene therapies for genetic disorders and prevalent inflammatory/autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary Nimvec™ gene delivery vector platform is designed to deliver transformative treatments, with exceptional promise in a range of preclinical studies.

