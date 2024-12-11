Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Bowling, & Rep. Sherrell Announce $1,205 Technology Grant for Wm J. & Edgar Magness Community House and Library

September 19, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Janice Bowling, and State Rep. Paul Sherrell today announced a Technology Grant totaling $1,205 for the Wm J. & Edgar Magness Community House and Library. These funds will help cover the cost of laptops.

“Libraries have always been centers for learning, including access to advanced technology,” said Sen. Bowling. “These funds will ensure our library remains on the cutting edge, providing our citizens with the tools needed to be successful.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“This grant underscores our dedication to advancing education through cutting-edge resources,” said Rep. Sherrell. “Our library is an invaluable resource for free access to knowledge, and this funding will enhance the services it provides to all who visit.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Bowling and Rep. Sherrell for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Bowling’s and Rep. Sherrell’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

