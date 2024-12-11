OSCE Presence, Albanian Central Election Commission organize technical roundtable on improving voting’s secrecy, preventing voters’ intimidation

On 11 December, the OSCE Presence in Albania and the Central Election Commission (CEC) held a technical roundtable to discuss ways to enhance voting secrecy and prevent voter intimidation.

The event emphasized safeguarding one of the fundamental electoral principles, such as the right to free and secret voting. Participants included representatives from state institutions, political parties, law enforcement, civil society, and international experts.

Discussions focused on challenges highlighted in recent OSCE/ODIHR election reports. Particular attention was paid to the complexities introduced by new voting technologies and out-of-country voting, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, persons with disabilities, and individuals with literacy challenges.

Ambassador Michel Tarran, Head of the OSCE Presence in Albania, stated: “In my opinion collaboration among all stakeholders, governmental and non-governmental, will be key to success. Local authorities must ensure that voting centres are set up in a way that prioritizes accessibility and security. The role of the State Police is essential in maintaining order, preventing intimidation, and addressing any potential violations during the electoral process. Meanwhile, political parties must act responsibly in their interactions with voters, and train their commissioner and party officials to discourage any practices that might compromise the integrity of the vote. Additionally, civil society must be supported to play its role in educating voters about their right to cast their ballots in secrecy and, at the same time, emphasizing the responsibility of voters to respect the secrecy of the ballot for themselves and for others.”

This was the fourth and final roundtable organized by the OSCE Presence and the Albanian CEC this year. Previous sessions addressed voter education, vote-buying, and the role of media in elections. The findings and recommendations from these discussions aim to strengthen electoral integrity and public trust ahead of Albania’s 2025 parliamentary elections.