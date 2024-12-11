[Investment Promotion in Wuhan] IPIM Promotes Macao to 20 Big Health and High-tech Enterprises and Hubei Enterprises Are Optimistic about Macao’s Competitive Edges

MACAU, December 11 - In order to bolster the appropriately diversified development for Macao’s economy, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) went to Wuhan from 2 to 4 December for investment promotion. This initiative involved promoting Macao’s business advantages to a number of prominent Wuhan enterprises operating in the fields of big health and high technology industries, eliciting positive responses and feedback.

Joint Investment Promotion to Introduce Macao-Hengqin’s Industrial Advantages

On 2 December, the “Macao-Hubei Medical and Health Enterprise Symposium” jointly organised by IPIM and Hubei Federation of Industry and Commerce, with the support of Pharmaceutical Administration Bureau of Macao, was successfully conducted in Wuhan.

During the event, IPIM Director Leong Wa Fong presented an overview of Macao’s business environment and industries’ latest developments to 18 pharmaceutical manufacturing companies on-site. He invited these Hubei enterprises to leverage the abundant big health industry resources in Hubei and capitalise on Macao’s distinctive policy advantages to consider establishing a presence in Macao. Coupled with the vast space in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and the superimposed favourable policies, the investment could be conducted in the Macao-Hengqin joint development manner. In addition, Head of Division of the Traditional Chinese Medicine of ISAF Lam Fu Chong also introduced, via online conference, the current status of the traditional Chinese medicine sector and the laws and regulations for the registration of Chinese proprietary medicines in Macao.

Pro-active Investment Promotion to Motivate Hubei Enterprises to Expand into the Macao Market

IPIM also visited some of the local and enterprises and institutions in artificial intelligence engaged in high technology like artificial intelligence and big data, as well as traditional Chinese medicine. The visited companies and institutions included those engaged in AI system, driver-less automobile base, AI zone management and TCM R&D base. They acknowledged Macao’s distinctive systemic advantages and favourable business environment. They expressed their intent to actively contemplate expanding into Macao and the Greater Bay Area market and leveraging the Macao-Hengqin synergy to venture into overseas markets, including Portuguese-speaking countries.

IPIM’s Six Representative Offices in the Mainland: Fully Committed to Attracting Investment

IPIM has six representative offices in the mainland, which pro-actively connect with local chambers of commerce and commercial institutions in their own service area, to promote mainland enterprises to invest in Macao. The Wuhan representative office's service scope encompasses central China, including Henan, Hubei, Ningxia, Shaanxi, and Shanxi. Since the beginning of 2024, the Wuhan representative office has successfully introduced 14 investment intentions and assisted in the establishment of five companies in Macao, covering fields such as big health and infrastructure.

In 2024, IPIM already conducted investment promotion in Chengdu, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenyang and Wuhan where the representative offices are located. Five investment promotion activities in total were held and Macao's business environment were introduced to nearly 140 companies.

IPIM will continue to strengthen its network in the mainland market, attracting more high-quality mainland enterprises to invest in Macao, to help the appropriately diversified economy for Macao.