Contextual Advertising To Reach $313.53 Billion At A CAGR of 10.3% By 2028

Contextual Advertising Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The contextual advertising market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $313.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%” — The Business Research Company

What was the size of the contextual advertising market in recent years?

The contextual advertising market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $192.32 billion in 2023 to $211.62 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growth of social media platforms, increasing mobile and smartphone usage, increasing the number of social media users, rising demand for personalized and relevant advertising, and increasing digital advertising spending.

What are the market projections for the contextual advertising industry in the coming years?

The contextual advertising market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $313.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growth of programmatic advertising, expansion of omnichannel marketing, growth of video and interactive content, increasing focus on privacy, and the emergence of video and audio advertising. Major trends in the forecast period include natural language processing NLP technologies, augmented reality AR and virtual reality VR, adoption of 5G technology, advancements in real-time contextual advertising, and advancements in data analytics.

What are the key market drivers for the contextual advertising industry?

The rising demand for digital advertising is expected to propel the growth of the contextual advertising market going forward. Digital advertising uses online platforms and digital channels to deliver promotional messages to target audiences. The demand for digital advertising stems from increased online activity, targeted advertising, cost-effectiveness, and social media influence. Capacity to create a seamless and practical advertising experience by ensuring that ads align with the content being viewed enhances the value of contextual advertising. For instance, in April 2024, according to the Interactive Advertising Bureau IAB, a US-based trade organization that represents the digital media and advertising industry, in 2023, the US digital advertising industry set a new record, with internet advertising revenues reaching $225 billion, marking a 7.3% increase year-over-year YoY from 2022. Therefore, the rising demand for digital advertising drives the contextual advertising market.

Who are the key industry players in the contextual advertising market?

Major companies operating in the contextual advertising market include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Media Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., SAP SE, Adobe Inc., IAC Inc., The Trade Desk Inc., Taboola Inc., Outbrain Inc., Amobee Inc., Zeta Global Holdings Corporation, Beijing Miteno Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Marketo Inc., InMobi, Flytxt B.V., Simplify360 Inc., Infolinks Media LLC., Act-On Software Inc., and Sendible Limited.

What are the emerging trends in the contextual advertising market?

Major companies operating in the contextual advertising market are focused on incorporating artificial intelligence AI networks into contextual advertising to enhance the relevance and effectiveness of advertisements. Artificial intelligence integration in contextual advertising makes ads more relevant, timely, and personalized while improving user experience and campaign efficiency. For instance, in March 2024, Seedtag, a Spain-based contextual advertising company, launched a groundbreaking service called Contextual TV, explicitly designed for advertisers in the connected TV CTV space. This innovative solution integrates AI-driven insights, contextual data, and custom creativity to enhance the effectiveness of CTV advertising campaigns. The service utilizes AI-based network dynamics to analyze viewer behavior and preferences, enabling advertisers to create tailored content that resonates with their target audiences.

How is the global contextual advertising market segmented?

1 By Type: Activity-Based Advertising, Location-Based Advertising, Other Types

2 By Deployment: Mobile Devices, Desktops, Digital Billboards

3 By Approach: Mass Contextual Advertising, Focused Contextual Advertising, Contextual Behavioral Advertising, Contextual Billboard Advertising

4 By End-User: Consumer Goods, Retail, And Restaurants, Telecommunications And Information Technology IT, Banking Financial Services, And Insurance, Media And Entertainment, Travel, Transportation, And Automobile, Healthcare, Academia And Government

What is the regional outlook for the contextual advertising market?

North America was the largest region in the contextual advertising market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the contextual advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

