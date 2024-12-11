Fifth-party Logistics Market Size to See Huge Growth Of $17.30 Billion by 2035; CAGR of 6.5% - 2035

Fifth-party Logistics Market

In terms of revenue, the transportation segment is expected to dominate the global market in 2025.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prominent factors that drive the growth of the 𝐅𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡-𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 include rise in the global trade and increasing efficiency of supply chain. Moreover, technological advancement and introduction of blockchain is expected to propel the growth of the fifth party logistics market. The countries such as China, India, and Brazil are growing economies. Thus, the demand for end to end supply chain network management is witnessing prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the fifth party logistics market in the region.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 214 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14785 The global 𝐅𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡-𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expected to be valued at $9.21 billion in 2025, and is likely to reach $17.30 billion in 2035, registering a CAGR of 6.5%. Rise in the efficiency of supply chain & management systems, expansion of the e-commerce industry, and increase in international trade drive the growth of the global fifth-party logistics market. On the other hand, government barriers for logistics companies and complex supply chain impede the market growth to some extent. However, introduction of blockchain and technological advancements are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.By type, the transportation segment is expected to contribute to more than half of the global fifth-party logistics market share by 2025, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in demand to construct, organize and implement multimodal transportation methods which provide optimum route planning for minimizing transportation costs. The warehousing segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.9% by 2035. This is due to increase in demand for automated warehousing distribution systems effective distribution.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bb11054ea4e86d98bc1efe8d7d050f73 Europe dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe is expected to dominate the global market, owing to increase in demand for better logistics services. Moreover, strong demand for online retail and rapid economic growth is driving the growth of this market.By type, the fifth party market is segregated into transportation, warehousing and other services. The transportation segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2025, as companies are continuously fifth party logistics solutions for supply chain optimization and minimizing the transportation cost.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14785 Based on region, Asia-Pacific followed by North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to the growth of thee-commerce industry, rise in international trade in the region. However, the market across Europe would lead the global fifth-party logistics market size by contributing to more than one-third of the total market share by 2025.Based on application, the e-commerce segment is expected to hold the lion's share in 2025, and contribute to more than half of the global fifth-party logistics market. This segment is anticipated to continue its lead during the forecast period. However, the logistics company segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% by 2035. 5PL companies serve third-party logistic companies by acting as logistics aggregators, and they aggregate third-party logistics demands into bulk volumes for more favorable rates. This drives the growth of the segment. The report also includes an analysis of the traders segment.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞, 𝐁𝐚𝐢𝐧 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐆𝐋 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐌𝐜𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐲 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞, 𝟓𝐏𝐋 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐃𝐇𝐋 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 (𝐁𝐂𝐆), 𝐓𝐨𝐥𝐥 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐛𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14785 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Logistics Automation Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/logistics-automation-market Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehousing-and-distribution-logistics-market-A11526 Reefer Container Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reefer-container-market-A10780 Logistics Business Outsourcing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/logistics-business-outsourcing-market-A283616

