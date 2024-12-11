Automotive Transmission Valve Spool Market

Adoption of lightweight transmission systems, increase in demand for commercial vehicles, and surge in demand for automatic transmission, are drive the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The Automotive Transmission Valve Spool Market Share Reach USD 2.81 Billion by 2030 Registering 6.5% CAGR. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global automotive transmission valve spool market was valued at $1.54 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5%.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 222 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13876 Increase in adoption of lightweight transmission systems and surge in demand for automatic transmission drive the growth of the global automotive transmission valve spool market. However, rise in adoption of engine downscaling techniques by OEM and high costs associated with advanced transmission valves hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancements in spool valve technologies and rise in vehicle manufacturing in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.The automotive transmission valve spool market is divided into transmission type, speed, and vehicle type, and region. By transmission type, it is divided into automatic transmission, continuously variable transmission, and dual clutch transmission. On the basis of speed, it is divided into upto 5 speed transmission, 5 to 7 speed transmission, and above 7 speed transmission. By vehicle type, it is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Region-wise it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13876 Based on transmission type, the automatic transmission segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding around three-fifths of the global automotive transmission valve spool market, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to affordability and compatibility provided by automatic transmission systems. However, the CVT segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to high demand for high-performance systems.Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global automotive transmission valve spool market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to surge in adoption of luxury automobiles with automatic transmissions in developing nations such as Brazil, India, and others. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the global automotive transmission valve spool market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to utilization of automatic transmission systems by the majority of automobiles in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to the expansion of the transportation & logistics industry in the region.The key players profiled in the Automotive Transmission Valve Spool Market report are Argo-Hytos Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Christian Bürkert Gmbh & Co. KG, Dymax, Eagle Industry Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, GMB Corporation, HAWE Hydraulik SE, HYDAC International GmbH, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13876 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨● Manufacturing activities of automotive transmission valve spool stopped due to lockdown measures implemented across many countries. In addition, disruptions in the supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented challenges in implementing manufacturing with full capacity.● As automotive vehicle sales decreased considerably across the world, the demand for transmission valve spools from the automotive sector decreased. However, automotive sales are expected to increase in the last quarter of 2021, which in turn, will increase transmission valve spool demand.● The ban on import-export activities resulted in supply chain disruption and supply-demand gap. 