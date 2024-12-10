TAIWAN, December 10 - President Lai meets parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Senate Marshal Michał Kamiński of Poland

On the morning of December 10, President Lai Ching-te met with a parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Senate Marshal Michał Kamiński of the Republic of Poland. In remarks, President Lai thanked the Parliament of Poland for its strong and longstanding support for Taiwan regardless of party affiliation. He also stated that Taiwan, as a responsible member of the international community, is committed to maintaining regional peace and stability, and will continue to deepen the partnership with Poland to jointly safeguard the values of freedom and democracy. In the future, he stated, Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation in many areas and create new milestones in Taiwan-Poland relations.

First, I want to offer a warm welcome to Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński and his delegation. This is the first time the Parliament of Poland has organized a delegation to visit Taiwan since the election in mid-October last year. The delegation includes six members of various parties from the Polish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Group, which is a significant factor in promoting the development of Taiwan-Poland relations. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I want to thank you all for supporting Taiwan through action.

This is Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński’s third visit to Taiwan. He has not only long paid close attention to cross-strait issues, but has also shown an admirable opposition to authoritarianism and strong support for democratic Taiwan. With Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński’s support, for example, in July of 2022 the Polish Senate’s Foreign and European Union Affairs Committee and its Social Policy and Health Committee passed a resolution supporting Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization.

Last year and this year, with the help of Chair Krzysztof Truskolaski, the Polish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Group issued a joint statement supporting Taiwan’s international participation. I want to express sincere gratitude to the Parliament of Poland for its strong and longstanding support for Taiwan regardless of party affiliation, and for letting the international community see Taiwan’s ability and determination to actively contribute to the world.

Today is Human Rights Day. In the past, Taiwan and Poland have both fought against authoritarianism and pursued democracy and freedom. We are now also facing the challenge of expanding authoritarianism. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan is committed to maintaining regional peace and stability, and we will continue to deepen our partnership with Poland to jointly safeguard the values of freedom and democracy.

In March of this year, Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao visited Poland in the capacity of vice president-elect. I want to thank Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński and many of our distinguished guests here today for attending a luncheon with the vice president and enhancing Taiwan-Poland bilateral exchanges. Last month, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) led nearly 30 representatives from Taiwan vendors to Poland to participate in the Polish-Taiwanese Economic Cooperation Forum and also announced that bilateral business exchanges between Taiwan and Poland will be strengthened through codeshare flights. In the future, Taiwan and Poland will continue to deepen cooperation in many areas and create new milestones in bilateral relations.

Once again, I welcome the delegation led by Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński to Taiwan. I wish all of our distinguished guests a smooth and successful trip.

Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for his time. He pointed out that the Polish language has a beautiful term, “solidarność” (solidarity), which is also a gift that Poland has given to the world. He noted that the delegation for this trip represents the members of the parliament chosen through free and democratic elections and the people of Poland. He emphasized that the solidarity of representatives who are chosen just as they are in Taiwan is not only the most important similarity between Poland and Taiwan, but also reflects the friendship and values that we share. The ultimate goal is to maintain global stability and peace, he said, and in other words, Poland and Taiwan share a common desire for core values based on peace and order.

Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński said that it is precisely because Poland and Taiwan share universal values of freedom, democracy, and peace that, in addition to political cooperation, the two sides also cooperate in other areas. Taiwan-Poland economic, trade, and cultural cooperation have also grown increasingly close, he added. Poland welcomes investment from Taiwan, he said, and he believes that ties will be even closer in the future. Through codeshare flights, he pointed out, flight services will be provided between Taiwan and Poland, which is also an important milestone in Taiwan-Poland relations.

Deputy Senate Marshal Kamiński said that Taiwan and Poland are geographically far apart and the delegation has traveled a long way to Taiwan, so they were deeply touched by the warm reception they received here, for which they would like to once again express their sincere gratitude.

The visiting delegation also included Polish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Group Deputy Chair Beata Małecka-Libera and group members Andrzej Gawron, Konrad Frysztak, Krzysztof Lipiec, and Łukasz Osmalak of the Polish Sejm (lower house of parliament). The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Polish Office in Taipei Director Cyryl Kozaczewki.