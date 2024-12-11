Bitget Wallet Launches SOL Staking with Kiln for Higher Yield





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced partnership with Kiln, offering seamless SOL staking functionality. This collaboration empowers users to stake SOL easily, boosting the security and decentralization of the Solana network while earning stable rewards. With just a few simple steps, users can stake SOL through Bitget Wallet and enjoy enhanced benefits.

The SOL staking program, powered by Kiln, provides an exceptional staking experience, offering users a Gross Reward Rate (GRR) of 6% to 10%. Kiln's efficient infrastructure ensures that users can earn competitive rewards while tracking their staking activities directly within the Bitget Wallet app. By leveraging Kiln's advanced optimization strategies, users can maximize returns and contribute to the growth of the Solana network.

Bitget Wallet makes staking effortless with its user-friendly interface. To stake SOL, users simply access the "Earn" section in the app, select the amount of SOL to stake, confirm the transaction, and track their rewards. With Kiln's high-performing validators and a strong focus on security, users can be assured that their assets are protected. Kiln has maintained a record of zero slashing events and adheres to rigorous security standards, including SOC 2 Type II certification, which underscores its commitment to safeguarding user data and assets.

"With the launch of SOL staking, Bitget Wallet continues to expand its offerings for users, providing easy access to staking rewards and supporting the broader Web3 ecosystem," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Our collaboration with Kiln ensures a secure and seamless experience for our users, while maximizing their returns on staked SOL."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets. Experience Bitget Wallet Lite to start your Web3 journey.

About Kiln

Kiln is a leading digital asset rewards management platform, enabling businesses to earn rewards on their digital assets or white-label earning functionality into their products. Our API-first platform allows fully automated management of validators, rewards, data, and commissions. Kiln manages over $11 billion in crypto assets, with a strong track record on Ethereum and Solana networks—operating around 4.5% of Ethereum’s and 2.57% of Solana’s total staked assets. Kiln is also SOC 2 Type II compliant.

