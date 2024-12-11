FTI Consulting Continues Expansion of Global Construction Capabilities with Two Senior Hires

New Arrivals Enhance the Firm’s Capital Project Expertise in EMEA

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the addition of Paul Hirst and Jorge Martínez Seara as Senior Managing Directors in the firm’s global Construction, Projects & Assets practice.

Mr. Hirst and Mr. Martínez Seara continue the growth of the firm’s Advisory & Transformation offerings across EMEA. In their role at FTI Consulting, they advise public and private sector organisations on the planning, development and execution of major construction and infrastructure projects.

“We work with clients on a range of high-stakes projects and programs, from major infrastructure developments to digital integrations at all stages of an asset’s lifecycle,” said Garrett Fultz, Global Leader of the Construction, Projects & Assets practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “Paul and Jorge bring strategic vision, technical experience and a proven record of delivery on a range of complex and critical projects around the world, which will be a tremendous asset to our clients and growing teams in London and Madrid.”

Mr. Hirst, who is based in London, is a Chartered Civil Engineer who joins FTI Consulting with 25 years of industry and consulting experience on some of the world’s largest capital projects across the U.S., Europe and the Middle East. He supports clients in setting up and enhancing their capital projects through a range of expert-led solutions. These include delivery model selection, transforming program controls and reporting arrangements, developing target operating models, establishing project management offices, conducting independent project reviews, driving project turnarounds and optimisation and leveraging technology to improve delivery outcomes. Mr. Hirst’s sector experience includes transport, power and utilities, nuclear, oil and gas, real estate development and defence.

Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Hirst was a Partner in Deloitte’s Infrastructure & Capital Projects practice and most recently led the capital project consulting business in the Middle East. He previously held roles in PwC’s Capital Projects and Infrastructure practice and at Taylor Woodrow Construction, where he was responsible for engineering development, procurement, commercial management and the execution of large infrastructure projects.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Hirst said, “Construction and infrastructure projects are becoming ever more complex and business critical to our clients. At FTI Consulting, we are expanding a capability that blends deep industry expertise with leading consulting methodologies to successfully help our clients improve the delivery of their projects.”

Mr. Martínez Seara, who is based in Madrid, is a chartered mechanical and industrial engineer with an INSEAD MBA and more than 25 years of international experience leading CapEx and OpEx programs across various sectors, including renewable energy, power and utilities, oil and gas, automotive, infrastructure and other heavy industries. Throughout his career, he has served in senior and executive roles spanning R&D, end-to-end product development, project and business development, deal structuring, risk management, strategic planning, market expansion and digital transformation.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Martinez Seara was a Managing Director at Accenture’s Industry X, where he led the Capital Projects practice in Iberia and delivered transformation projects internationally. He previously held roles at General Electric, Alstom and Renault.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Martínez Seara said, “In capital projects, clients across all industries face numerous challenges that go well beyond their business as usual. In this context, FTI Consulting offers a unique expert-led approach, seamlessly combining top-tier advisory services with digital solutions and robust portfolio, program and project management capabilities. I am excited about helping our clients succeed in their initiatives by enabling greater efficiency, sustainability and a competitive edge.”

The arrival of Mr. Hirst and Mr. Martínez Seara continues FTI Consulting’s expansion of its global Construction, Projects & Assets practice, building on a series of strategic appointments made in 2024, including Senior Managing Directors Greg Parker and Thomas Thompson and Managing Directors Ronan Collins in Singapore, Eric Schatz, Greg Holness and Alex McBride in the United States, John Wright in Colombia, Matt Hanson and James Sitter in the UK, Alex Burton and Stuart McIvor in the United Arab Emirates and the launch of the Construction, Projects & Assets practice in Sweden with the arrival of Kaj Möller.

