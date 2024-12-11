Ice and Snow Season Themed on "Seeking Physical and Mental Pleasure from Sunlit Warmth Amidst Snow" Kicked Off in Shenyang

Publicity Department of the CPC Shenyang Municipal Committee

SHENYANG, China, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 8, the 2024-2025 Ice and Snow Season themed on "Seeking Physical and Mental Pleasure from Sunlit Warmth Amidst Snow" kicked off ceremoniously in the Northeast Asia Ski Resort in Shenyang, Liaoning province.

This event aims to propel the growth of the "Ice and Snow Economy" in Shenyang, inject new momentum in winter tourism and make full preparations for the 15th National Winter Games in 2028.

Tourists from home and abroad are welcome to experience the distinctive scenes typical of winter tourism in Shenyang, which are "neither too cold, nor too distant but convenient and affordable".

This event further elevates the city's brand image as reflected by the slogan of "Shenyang, the place people yearn for", and fuels the rise of an internationalized central city in Northeast Asia.

At the opening ceremony, relevant officials from the Shenyang Municipal People's Government announced a series of activities for the 2024-2025 Ice and Snow Season with the theme of "Seeking Physical and Mental Pleasure from Sunlit Warmth Amidst Snow". This winter, Shenyang has carefully planned more than 300 winter activities with the themes of Snow and Flower, Snow and Lantern, Snow and Passion, Snow and Friends, Snow and Slow Pace, and Ideal City for Playing with Snow.

To be fully prepared for being the main venue of the 15th National Winter Games in 2028, Shenyang relies on its wide array of "snow and ice+ sport and fitness" places to host Chinese Men's Ice Hockey Professional League, National Youth Ski Challenge, and a myriad of competitions like Ice Dragon Boat, Ice Sailing, Ice and Fun Festival and Snow Village alongside the 2024-2025 Shenyang Winter Sport Season.

During the 2025 Spring Festival, a special lantern festival and temple festival will be held in Shenyang, which offer visitors an opportunity to revel in a festive atmosphere. In addition, the city's huge variety of resources such as spas and bathhouses, local cuisines, pedestrian and commercial streets, and morning and night markets will create a multitude of multi-faceted scenarios that will usher tourists into a leisurely Shenyang where they can relax both physically and mentally.

