Stunning Teringie Wetlands reopen after major infrastructure upgrades to expand Lower Lakes shorebird habitat

Release date: 11/12/24

The Hon Tanya Plibersek MP

Minister for Environment and Water

The Hon Susan Close MP

Deputy Premier

Minister for Climate, Environment and Water

The Teringie Wetlands on Lake Alexandrina have reopened following infrastructure upgrades which expand shorebird foraging habitat by about 18 hectares.

Infrequent inundation, groundwater salinity, pest plants and a loss of biodiversity have caused the Teringie wetlands to become degraded over time.

The $4 million project included installation of two flow regulators to provide greater water management control and to reinstate flow between two of the wetlands’ basins.

Access tracks, some of which previously acted as a barrier to water flows, have also been upgraded as part of the restoration.

These improvements also foster a healthy wetland habitat for native species to thrive including aquatic plants, species of fish, turtles, frogs, and yabbies,

Construction was funded by the state and the federal government’s Healthy Coorong, Healthy Basin program and aims to restore and preserve the wetland habitat through better water level management and flow paths.

The Teringie Wetlands provide a wide range of important habitat including shallow water and mudflats which are critical for foraging shorebirds in the region.

Shorebird species have significantly declined in the region due to a reduction in the quality and availability of foraging habitat caused by infrequent inundation, groundwater salinity, and pest and plant invasion.

Through controlled water level management and the reinstatement of flow paths, greater areas of the wetlands may now be inundated at the right times of the year for waterbirds to forage.

The 490 hectare site at Lake Alexandrina is significant to the Ngarrindjeri people who have used the wetlands for generations for cultural practices, and for the collection of food and other resources.

The project’s design was done via consultation with the Ngarrindjeri Aboriginal Corporation, Raukkan Community Council and the Murraylands and Riverland Landscape Board.

Quotes

Attributable to Tanya Plibersek

We recognise the importance of working together to protect wetlands. When we don’t, we are left with dry lakebeds, acidic soils, increased salinity, mass fish deaths, and a river that does not flow to the sea.

I thank South Australia for working with us under the Healthy Coorong, Healthy Basin program to improve the health of the Coorong, Lower Lakes and surrounding wetlands and provide improved habitat for shorebirds that utilise this iconic region.

We acknowledge the traditional owners, the Ngarrindjerri people and the Raukkan community and their enduring management of this culturally significant area.

Enhancing connectivity between Teringie Wetlands and Lake Alexandrina provides greater opportunity to mimic natural flows and use water for the environment to improve outcomes for fish, birds and vegetation.

Attributable to Susan Close

These upgrades will ensure the site’s cultural, ecological and social value is improved.

Enhancing connectivity between the basins and reinstating flow paths is a fundamental step in restoring the wetlands

The improvements in bird habitat and wetland management at the site will also benefit the overall ecological health of the lower Murray.

The South Australians Government welcomes the ongoing investment by the Federal Government to preserve our unique river and wetland ecologies through the Healthy Coorong, Healthy Basin program.