Minister Ronald Lamola receives Secretary-General of UN António Guterres for a courtesy call, 11 Dec

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will receive the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr António Guterres, for a Courtesy Call on Wednesday, 11 December 2024.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to further align perspectives and continue discussions on the priorities for the G20 Presidency, taking forward the pact of the future, and ensuring accelerated achievement of sustainable development and climate promises.

Media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 December 2024

Time: 14h30 (media to arrive at 13h30)

Venue: OR Tambo Building, Pretoria (Minister’s Boardroom)

Minister Lamola and Secretary-General Guterres will make remarks to the media following the meeting.

Please RSVP to rakgakolem@dirco.gov.za.

#GovZAUpdates