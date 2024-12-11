Submit Release
Koko to DA: File cases against companies blacklisted for smuggling and price manipulation

PHILIPPINES, December 11 - Press Release
December 11, 2024

KOKO TO DA: FILE CASES AGAINST COMPANIES BLACKLISTED FOR SMUGGLING AND PRICE MANIPULATION

While the Department of Agriculture's blacklisting of 10 companies involved in illegal agricultural trade is commendable, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III urged the department to file criminal charges with urgency to ensure accountability.

"Hindi sapat ang pagbablacklist lamang. Kailangan maparusahan ang mga nagkasala. Dapat may pananagutan ang mga kumpanyang ito sa kanilang mga ginawa," Pimentel said.

The DA, through its Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI), blacklisted these companies for engaging in smuggling and other unlawful agricultural trade practices.

The blacklisted companies include LVM Grains Enterprises, Kysse Lishh Consumer Goods Trading, JRA and Pearl Enterprises Inc., Betron Consumer Goods Trading, RCNN Non-Specialized Wholesale Trading, and Golden Rays Consumer Goods Trading.

Of these, Kysse Lishh, RCNN, Chastity Consumer Goods Trading, and Golden Rays are not licensed importers.

Additionally, La Reina Fresh Vegetables Young Indoor Plants Inc., Vegefru Producing Store, and Yom Trading Corp., all licensed importers, were blacklisted for engaging in anti-competitive practices such as price manipulation and collusion.

"Make an example of these 10 companies para huwag nang tularan. This, however, will only be meaningful if the wheels of justice move swiftly," Pimentel stressed.

"This is a clear message that the government is serious about protecting our farmers and consumers from unscrupulous traders," he added.

Pimentel also urged the DA to continue its crackdown on agricultural smuggling and other illegal activities.

