Organic Snacks Market Projected to Achieve Remarkable 13.6% CAGR by 2025

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global organic snacks market size was valued at $8,783.2 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $24,035.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2018 to 2025.Rise in inclination for readymade and convenient food products, increase in spending capacity of people, and growth in demand for organic food increases the demand for organic snacks, thereby accelerating the organic snacks market growth.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5243 Snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals. Organic snacks are food prepared using ingredients that comply with the standards of organic farming. Organic food is also Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)-free and are free of artificial additives and can be better digested by the human body. It includes snacks such as potato chips, corn chips, tortilla chips, and bakery products such as bagel, biscuits, doughnuts, cheese snacks, nut bars, pretzels, crackers, pita chips, and confectionery such as chocolates, candies, candy bars, and other snacks. As consumers tastes have expanded in an increasingly globalized world, many consumers are experimenting with organic foods to satiate their desire for unique taste experience and to align with their increased focus on healthy lifestyles. As a result, organic foods have gained a lot of popularity over the last decade as they are considered safe and a rather healthy option by many consumers.The growth of the organic snacks industry is driven by increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. Furthermore, hectic lifestyle and increase in the need for convenience and ready to eat food drive the growth of the market and help increase the organic snacks market size. Furthermore, growth in adoption of organic farming practices in various developed region is one of the top impacting factors driving the growth of the organic snack food market. Growth of the retail network in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, has led to increased availability of organic snacks, thus supplementing the organic snacks market growth. However, high cost of production hampers the widespread adoption and act as the major restraint for the global market. On the contrary, rise in disposable income and increase in willingness of people for buying premium and environment-friendly products in the emerging nations are expected to provide opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-snacks-market/purchase-options In terms of value, North America contributed around two-thirds of the global market share in the organic snacks market in 2017. The key players profiled in the report include Pure Organic, PRANA, Made in Nature, Kadac Pty Ltd, Navitas Naturals, Hormel Foods, Hain Celestial, Conagra Brands, General Mills, and Woodstock Farms Manufacturing.The other market players (not profiled in this report) include SunOpta, Simple Squares, YummyEarth, Inc., Utz Quality Food, LLC, Eat Real, Creative Snacks Co., NurturMe, Annies Homegrown Inc, Navitas Organics, Clif Bar & Company, My Super Foods, Sprout, Peeled Snacks, Beanitos Inc., Late July Snacks LLC, 8 Rabbits, Cussons Australia Pty Ltd, Kraft Heinz, Kewpie Corporations, Louisville Vegan Jerky Co., and Organic Food Bar.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5243 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

