RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SB MM 48.0 BERLIN

Roadway back open

 

 

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I 89 SB MM 48.0 in Berling is down to one lane, passing lane is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

