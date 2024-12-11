RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SB MM 48.0 BERLIN

Roadway back open

From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 8:55 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SB MM 48.0 BERLIN

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 SB MM 48.0 in Berling is down to one lane, passing lane is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173