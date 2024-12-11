RE: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SB MM 48.0 BERLIN
Roadway back open
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
3294 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
From: Campbell, Shelly via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 8:55 PM
Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - I 89 SB MM 48.0 BERLIN
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 SB MM 48.0 in Berling is down to one lane, passing lane is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
