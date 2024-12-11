ACADIA HEALTHCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 16, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACHC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 28, 2020 and October 18, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Acadia and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-achc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 16, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

Acadia and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 27, 2024, the Company disclosed the receipt of a voluntary request for information from the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York as well as a grand jury subpoena from the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri “related to its admissions, length of stay and billing practices.” On this news, the price of Acadia’s shares fell by $12.38 per share, or 16.36%, to close at $63.28 on September 27, 2024. Then, on October 18, 2024, The New York Times published a report entitled “Veterans Dept. Investigating Acadia Healthcare for Insurance Fraud” that highlighted claims regarding the Company’s billing and patient holding and discharge practices. On this news, the price of Acadia’s shares fell by $7.29 per share, or 12.28%, to close at $52.03 on October 18, 2024.

The case is Kachrodia v. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., No. 24-cv-01238.

