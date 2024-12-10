BOSTON BEER COMPANY LAUNCHES EMERALD HOUR, A NEW LINE OF NON-ALCOHOLIC CANNABIS COCKTAILS

NOW AVAILABLE IN DISPENSARIES ACROSS ONTARIO JUST IN TIME FOR DRY JANUARY

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company, makers of fan-favourite TeaPot, today unveils Emerald Hour, a line of non-alcoholic “Cali Sober” cannabis cocktails. These premium rosin-infused beverages represent the height of the cannabis beverage experience and are now available at licensed cannabis retailers in Ontario.

Emerald Hour blends fresh-frozen cannabis extracts with regionally sourced cocktail ingredients to create a truly amazing full-spectrum beverage experience. Each 355mL can contains 10mg of THC and is made without the use of chemical solvents, making Emerald Hour a perfect choice for consumers seeking a stronger, booze-free happy hour.

“We know many folks want great-tasting and premium alternatives to alcohol, and Emerald Hour is the solution they’re looking for,” said Paul Weaver, director and head of cannabis at Boston Beer. “These cannabis cocktails are not for the uninitiated, with each 355mL can containing 10mg of full-spectrum solventless THC extract.”

Emerald Hour will begin with two delicious cocktail styles:

Cranberry-Citrus: Crafted with real lime and cranberry juice, it’s a modern take on the metropolitan classic.

Ginger-Lime: Made with specially selected ginger extracts, it’s a spicy mule without the alcohol.

More styles are planned for release through 2025.

Emerald Hour comes from the makers of TeaPot cannabis-infused iced teas as well as the brewers behind such iconic drinks as Truly Hard Seltzer, Samuel Adams, and Twisted Tea. It is produced at Peak Processing Solutions (Windsor, Ontario).

For more information, visit http://emeraldhourcannabis.com and follow @DrinkEmeraldHour on Instagram to receive the latest updates.







Brittany Zahoruiko Boston Beer Company 617-368-5061 brittany.zahoruiko@bostonbeer.com Dave DeCecco Boston Beer dave.dececco@bostonbeer.com

