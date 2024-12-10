Mountain America Foundation Opens Applications For 2025 Elevate Scholarship Program

Each winner will receive $2,000, with a total of $300,000 awarded to 150 high school graduates within the credit union’s multistate reach

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Mountain America Foundation are pleased to announce the launch of its annual Elevate Scholarship program for the 2024–2025 academic year. The foundation is set to award $300,000, distributed as 150 scholarships of $2,000 each, to graduating high school students enrolling in higher education institutions in the fall of 2025. Other eligible candidates include students who are starting higher education in the fall of 2025 for the first time and meet one of the following criteria: they graduated from high school in the spring of 2024 or later and are taking a gap year; or they graduated from high school in the spring of 2022 or later and delayed higher education for military, humanitarian or religious service reasons.

Candidates are assessed by factors like scholastic records, character, core values, work ethic, experience, community involvement, and leadership in action. Membership at Mountain America Credit Union is not required to apply. Details about eligibility requirements can be found at macu.com/elevate. The online application opens Monday, December 9, 2024, and closes Monday, February 10, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. MST.

“The Elevate Scholarship program is a testament to our commitment to giving back to our communities and supporting the educational aspirations of young minds,” said Sharlene Wells, senior vice president of public relations and organizational communication at Mountain America. “By awarding 150 scholarships of $2,000 each to deserving high school graduates, we aim to empower the next generation of leaders and innovators.”

Since 2022, Mountain America has granted $600,000 to deserving students through the Elevate Scholarship program. Candidates aimed for diverse educational goals, ranging from pursuits in the medical profession, law, engineering, elementary education, fine arts, science, information technology, and business, to trades such as HV/AC, welding, and culinary arts.

“Education is the cornerstone of a brighter future, and we are proud to play a part in helping these students achieve their dreams with the Elevate Scholarship program,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation. “We look forward to seeing the incredible achievements these scholars will accomplish.”

To learn more and apply for the Elevate Scholarship program, visit macu.com/elevate. Additional details about the Mountain America Foundation can be found at macu.com/foundation.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

