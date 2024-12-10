SalesHood Launches GenAI Features to Transform Sales Content Management for Marketers

San Francisco, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, a purpose-built revenue enablement platform, today announced new and innovative features designed to transform how marketers and enablement teams manage and optimize sales content. These new capabilities, powered by advanced Generative AI technology, empower sales teams to save time, enhance productivity, and close deals faster.

Sellers spend less time searching and more time selling with SalesHood. Marketers Organize their sales content strategy and sales assets in one place and demonstrate the linkage between content initiatives and revenue impact.

"SalesHood empowers DataEndure to align our sales and marketing efforts seamlessly by providing clear insights into how our sales content is being used. It helps streamline critical tasks that are essential for driving results but often time-consuming for sales teams, enabling them to save time, enhance productivity, and focus on building relationships and closing deals. With SalesHood, we're seeing faster deal cycles, improved pipeline conversions, and lifts in win rates," shared Kirstin Burke, Chief Marketing Officer at DataEndure.

New Sales Content Capabilities from SalesHood

AI Search: Sellers can now ask natural language questions and instantly retrieve precise assets and answers, leveraging a deep understanding of all content in the SalesHood Library. Content Search Insights: Marketers can make data-driven decisions with dashboards showcasing top searches and keywords, helping to identify and address content needs effectively. AI Content Audit: Optimize content strategy by auditing quality, health, and relevance with AI insights. AI Publisher: Using Generative AI, content publishers can now streamline asset management and content by generating bulk asset descriptions within the Content Audit tool, eliminating manual effort. In the Flow of Work: SalesHood’s new Chrome Extension, with seamless Gmail integration, empowers sellers to find and share content directly from anywhere. Pages Customization: Advanced design controls now enable marketers to create polished, pixel-perfect layouts with features like precise text sizing, spacing, nested sections, rounded corners, and layout borders.

“These enhancements demonstrate our commitment to empowering our customers to simplify sales workflows, improve alignment and increase customer-facing selling time,” said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. “We’re excited to see these innovations help marketing leaders drive greater sales productivity and revenue impact.”

About SalesHood

SalesHood's comprehensive and award winning Revenue Enablement Platform powers repeatable sales execution, guiding sellers on what to do and what to share. SalesHood AI delivers highly personalized training, coaching and selling experiences across the customer journey. Trusted by high-growth, high-performing companies, SalesHood is purpose-built to deliver fast revenue results. Companies like Copado, DataEndure, Ewing-Foley, Frontline Education, Olo, Sage, SmartRecruiters, Planview and many more use SalesHood to increase sales productivity and win-rates. For more information, please visit https://saleshood.com/







