Critical Metals Corp. Appointment of CFO and Board Transition

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp”), a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners, today announced the appointment of Mr. Steven R Parkes as Chief Financial Officer following the agreed transition of Ms. Melissa Chapman from the role, effective 9 December 2024. The Company also announced that Ms. Carolyn Trabuco has stepped down from her position as an Independent Director of the Board.

Ms. Chapman, based in Australia, has been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer since Critical Metals Corp commenced trading on the Nasdaq in February 2024. The Board of Critical Metals Corp would like to thank Melissa for her valuable contribution during the listing process, especially navigating the long hours faced with the time zone issues.

Mr. Parkes has over 30 years of diversified international financial management experience as a CFO for public, private equity backed and privately held companies. Following nine years in public accounting for PKF International in Australia, Mr. Parkes has been based in New York City where his career has spanned senior financial positions for global companies including RGP, WPP, Omnicom, Mach7 Technologies and USHealthConnect. His experience spanning both USA and Australian accounting standards will be invaluable moving forward.

Mr. Parkes is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) which he earned in 2003. He also earned Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting in 1996 from the University of Newcastle.

Separately, the Company announced that Ms. Carolyn Trabuco has stepped down from her position as an Independent Director of the Board to pursue other opportunities. Ms. Trabuco initially joined Critical Metals Corp's Board as part of the Company's successful business combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp., where she served as a Director and helped guide the SPAC through its merger process. The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Ms. Trabuco for her significant contributions to Critical Metals Corp, particularly during the Company's successful Nasdaq listing and subsequent strategic acquisitions. The Board has initiated a search process and expects to announce Ms. Trabuco's successor in the near term.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its initial flagship asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable building block in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

For more information, please visit https://criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

