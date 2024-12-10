MICHELIN AND BREMBO JOIN FORCES, BOOSTING SAFETY AND DRIVING COMFORT

Brembo, a global leader in the design, development, and production of braking solutions and Michelin, a leading tire manufacturer and innovative expert in composites, signed a global agreement to exploit the full potential of their intelligent solutions to revolutionize vehicle performance and offer drivers the highest safety and comfort standards.

BERGAMO, Italy, and CLERMONT-FERRAND, France, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Michelin and Brembo have entered a global partnership to merge their innovative technologies and insights in the brake and tire categories

Initial tests show a reduction in braking distances of up to four meters (13 feet 1 ) regardless of tire wear in a variety of road conditions.

Delivers innovative solutions for automakers, enhancing experiences and delivering value for all consumers.

For this partnership, Michelin and Brembo combined their expertise: excellence in braking systems, vehicle modeling and artificial intelligence for Brembo; leadership in tire modeling and algorithm development for Michelin. The innovation relies on the continuous exchange of real-time data between Michelin’s connected solutions software, which provides tire grip data to Brembo's innovative SENSIFY® braking system. These unique tire insights enable engineers to fine-tune the braking system with exceptional precision, further enhancing SENSIFY’s characteristics.

Michelin’s tire connected solutions rely on the Group’s recognized expertise in tire physics modeling and simulation used in tire development. Thanks to their unique know-how in live vehicle data analysis, Michelin has developed a software portfolio able to provide real-time information to the car, such as wear (Michelin SmartWear®), load (Michelin SmartLoad®) and grip (Michelin SmartGrip®). Michelin’s software works with all tire brands.

“We are thrilled to join forces with a brand like Brembo, a leader in its field. Our shared passion for innovation and excellence allows us to take a new step forward in enhancing user safety,” said Serge Lafon, President of the Business Line Automotive Original Equipment at Michelin. “Allowing customers to keep their tires in use as long as possible with total peace of mind is a core objective of Michelin, thus protecting their purchasing power as well as the environment. Today, Michelin is a “data-driven company” where simulation and software development are essential tools in the real-time monitoring of tires. Together, Michelin and Brembo are building a unique solution for the vehicles of the future, developed today by the car makers.”

Brembo’s SENSIFY® sets a new benchmark for braking systems, natively developed for any modern vehicle. Its high flexibility, scalability and adaptability make it easy to integrate into any model. SENSIFY® combines Brembo’s world-renowned braking components with a digital brain that leverages AI, algorithms and sensors to independently control each wheel. The result is one of the most advanced braking systems, designed to deliver an exceptional driving experience and enhanced safety.

“At Brembo, we believe in the power of technology and artificial intelligence,” said Daniele Schillaci, CEO of Brembo. “In fact, we are increasingly becoming a company combining software capabilities with our expertise in the corner of the vehicle, mastering calipers, discs and friction materials with a unique know-how. SENSIFY® represents the new standard in braking that will target a zero accidents vision. This partnership with Michelin illustrates the power of collaboration and innovation in the automotive industry.”

The initial tests performed virtually and in the field are very promising. In the first phase, Michelin's tire models and algorithms were integrated with Brembo's intelligent braking models and vehicle simulations in a fully virtual environment. In the second phase, physical tests were conducted on tracks at Michelin's Research Center, where the simulation results were confirmed.

The tests demonstrated braking distance reductions that can reach up to four meters (13 feet) * during ABS events, with the same tires in various conditions. This is an impressive result, considering the average length of a car is close to four meters. The braking system also showed quicker response time, minimized traction loss, improved lateral stability and the absence of wheel locking. All these factors contribute to a smoother, more comfortable driving experience.

About Brembo

Brembo leads the world in the design and production of high-performance braking systems and components for top-flight manufacturers of cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1961 in Italy, Brembo has a long-standing reputation for providing innovative solutions for OEMs and aftermarket. Brembo also competes in the most challenging motorsport championships in the world and has won over 600 titles. Guided by its strategic vision – “Turning Energy into Inspiration” – Brembo’s ambition is to help shape the future of mobility through cutting-edge, digital and sustainable solutions. With over 16,000 people across 15 countries, 32 production and business sites, 9 R&D centers and with a turnover of € 3,849 million in 2023, Brembo is the trusted solution provider for everyone who demands the best driving experience. (www.brembo.com)

About Michelin

Michelin is building a leading international manufacturer of composites and experiences that transform our daily lives. Trailblazing the science of materials for more than 130 years, the group is using its unique expertise to make a significant contribution to human progress and a more sustainable world. Thanks to its unparalleled mastery of materials and polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to produce high-quality tires and components for critical applications in a variety of exacting fields such as mobility, construction, aeronautics, healthcare, and low-carbon energies. Michelin manufactures its products with great care, making the most of its clients’ solid knowledge to offer them the best possible experience. This includes not only providing connected solutions for professional fleets of vehicles based on data and artificial intelligence, but also recommending exceptional restaurants and hotels selected by the MICHELIN Guide.

(www.michelin.com)

1 Braking Tests conducted on the test tracks of the Michelin R&D center – Ladoux, France over 17 days between September 30 and October 29, 2024, with two identical vehicles except that one was equipped with the Brembo Sensify system + Michelin Solutions, the other with a standard ABS system.

Standard test protocol including multiple repetitions, conducted on dry and wet tracks (water level controlled at 0.8mm), with varied tire conditions: new tires and tires with 2mm tread depth, with nominal and under-inflated pressures, Michelin Pilot Sport and Michelin Pilot Alpin tires at different speeds: 50km/h, 90km/h, 110km/h and 130km/h. Although testing of the braking system and Michelin solutions was made using only Michelin tires, the solutions can be applied to other tire brands as well.

