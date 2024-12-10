Closed-End Fund Video: Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s Return of Capital (ROC); A Bad Word For A Good Thing

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is pleased to present another educational video in The Closed-End Corner, this time examining one of the most contentious issues in Closed-End Funds, Return of Capital, often referred to as “ROC” …and why it might be A Bad Word For A Good Thing for The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust. (ticker symbol GNT on the NYSE).

https://youtu.be/bHpN7H6m5nQ?si=sPzuwfA7Bl78CALw

“Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed on an equal or greater benefit,” wrote Napoleon Hill, author of the seminal book Think and Grow Rich back in 1937.

David Schachter, Sr. Vice President of the Fund explains the relevance of this quote and points out previous tax-loss carryforwards can benefit the GNT’s distribution as being enhanced by a tax-free return of capital (ROC).

The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust currently pays $0.04 per month.

Last year, in 2023 GNT’s distribution was 88% tax free for taxable accounts.

About The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $142 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of gold and natural resources companies and intends to earn income primarily through a strategy of writing (selling) primarily covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE – GNT

CUSIP – 36465E101

For more information, please visit Gabelli.com. Follow us on our social media channels: You Tube, Facebook, Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn.

About The Closed-End Corner.

Other Closed-End Fund videos available on Gabelli TV on You Tube include:

Back To The Future With Closed-End Funds and Short-Term Value Extraction vs. Long-Term Value Creation.

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a Catalyst™). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed semi-transparent ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts, principally in the U.S.). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities.

Gabelli Funds offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, SRI, Convertibles, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, and 100 % U.S. Treasury Money Market Funds.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Schachter

(914) 921-5057

dschachter@gabelli.com



A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/785d66f1-aa0e-423e-89dd-1d3c9ecc06d2

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.