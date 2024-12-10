TUYYO champions health and heritage, with equity from Non-GMO Project’s program to support BIMPOC-led brands

Applications for the 2025 Equitable Transfer Program Open January 1, 2025

Bellingham, WA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUYYO , a Hispanic-owned brand dedicated to creating clean-ingredient powdered beverages inspired by Latin American traditions, has been announced as the latest recipient of the Non-GMO Project's Equitable Transfer Program (ETP). The program, launched in 2023, supports equity and inclusion in the natural products industry by covering or offsetting Non-GMO Project verification costs for Black, Indigenous, multiracial, and people of color (BIMPOC)-led brands.

TUYYO, founded by first-generation Mexican American entrepreneur Stefanie Garcia Turner, has used this opportunity to renew Non-GMO Project verification for its popular Instant Agua Fresca line, which includes Mango, Pineapple and Strawberry flavors.

“TUYYO was born from my desire to blend clean ingredients with the rich culinary traditions of my Hispanic heritage,” said Garcia Turner. “The name ‘TU Y YO,’ meaning ‘you and me’ in Spanish, reflects our mission to bring people together over authentic, healthful foods. With the Non-GMO Project verification, we ensure our customers can trust the transparency and quality of what they’re consuming. It’s about much more than food — it's about building trust, supporting health, and uplifting our community.”

TUYYO's products address a crucial need for healthier, culturally resonant options in Hispanic communities, which often face disproportionately high rates of obesity and diabetes due to limited access to nutritious and affordable food.

"The current market conditions, where profit outweighs peoples’ wellness, need to change," Garcia Turner emphasized. "At TUYYO, we’re doing our part by offering healthier alternatives and giving back to Latinx nonprofits that are driving positive change in their communities.”

Garcia Turner’s commitment to her heritage and vision for TUYYO extend beyond food. As a Latina-led company, she sees her role as an entrepreneur as a platform to amplify underrepresented voices, support cultural preservation, and create opportunities for diverse communities.

Supporting Change Through the Equitable Transfer Program

The Non-GMO Project’s Equitable Transfer Program provides grants to offset costs for BIMPOC-led companies seeking Non-GMO Project verification. For TUYYO, receiving this support was critical to furthering its mission of providing transparency and empowering consumers with informed choices.

“Consumers today are more conscientious than ever about the ingredients in their food,” Garcia Turner explained. “The Non-GMO Project’s Butterfly label is a trusted mark that instantly communicates our commitment to quality. It’s essential for us to continue building this trust as we grow and reach more customers.”

“Restoring the health of our food system depends on representing and supporting diverse voices, traditions and ways of knowing,” said Megan Westgate, CEO and founder of the Non-GMO Project. “Through initiatives like the Equitable Transfer Program and partners like TUYYO, we're building a more interconnected future where transparency and cultural heritage illuminate the path toward a food system that truly nourishes all life."

Applications Open January 1, 2025

The Equitable Transfer Program is now entering its second year, with a total of $10,000 in funding available for eligible BIMPOC-led companies. Businesses must self-identify as BIMPOC-led and enroll or renew products in the Non-GMO Project Product Verification Program, adhering to the current Non-GMO Project Standard.

For more information and to apply, visit nongmoproject.org/equitable-transfer-program .

About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a mission-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to collaboratively creating a retail food system that promotes and restores health in humans, communities, and the broader collective of life on Earth through its Non-GMO Project Verified seal and the new Food Integrity Collective . The Project’s seal remains North America’s most trusted third-party verification for GMO avoidance. Backed by our rigorous Standard, the Butterfly label is a meaningful way for brands and retailers to show their commitment to non-GMO choices and the food transparency that shoppers seek. Learn more at www.nongmoproject.org .

About TUYYO

Founded by Stefanie Garcia Turner, TUYYO blends clean ingredients with the vibrant flavors of Latin American cuisine. As a first-generation Mexican American, Stefanie’s vision for TUYYO is rooted in her heritage and dedication to offering healthier, culturally authentic options to her community. TUYYO also supports Latinx nonprofits across the US, reflecting its core values of community, transparency and giving back. Learn more at https://tuyyofoods.com/ .

