Rising Demand for Plant-Based Protein Fuels Pulses Market Growth Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

Pulses are gaining traction both as a source of protein in developing markets and as key ingredients in plant-based products in developed countries. The global pulses market, which includes beans, peas, chickpeas, and lentils, is experiencing notable growth as consumers increasingly seek plant-based proteins and sustainable food options

NEWARK, DEL, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pulses Market is set for robust growth over the next decade, with its market value expected to increase from USD 78.0 billion in 2024 to USD 135.2 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The growing demand for plant-based protein sources, coupled with shifting consumer dietary preferences, is driving the market’s expansion globally.

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the pulses market in terms of production and consumption, attributed to the dietary staple nature of pulses in the region. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are witnessing a surge in demand for pulses-based products, driven by a rising vegan population and increased interest in sustainable protein alternatives.

Technological advancements in pulse processing and the introduction of value-added products like pulse-based snacks, flour, and protein isolates are expanding market opportunities. Moreover, increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with pulse consumption, such as high protein and fiber content, is further boosting their adoption.

On the downside, challenges such as climate-dependent cultivation and volatile commodity prices pose risks to market stability. However, innovations in agricultural practices and government initiatives to promote pulse farming are mitigating these concerns.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pulses market is projected to grow from USD 78.0 billion in 2024 to USD 135.2 billion by 2034 , reflecting a CAGR of 5.7% .

to , reflecting a . Asia-Pacific leads the market, accounting for the highest production and consumption volumes.

Pulse-based snacks and protein isolates are the fastest-growing product categories.

Technological advancements in processing are driving the adoption of pulses in new product segments.

Rising veganism and increasing focus on plant-based diets in North America and Europe are significant growth drivers.



“Pulses are rapidly becoming a cornerstone of the global push towards sustainable and nutritious food systems. With their high protein and fiber content, pulses are perfectly positioned to cater to the growing demand for plant-based diets. Strategic investments in agricultural innovations and the expansion of product offerings will further fuel market growth,” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Soaring Demand for RTE Foodstuffs to Drive the Sales of Pulses

Healthy eating has become a priority for both urban and rural consumers. As more consumers become conscious of the ill effects of sedentary lives, they are switching towards fiber-rich and low-fat diets. Consequently, the popularity of ready-to-eat foodstuffs has surged further strengthening the pulse-based instant snacks market around the world.

Market sales of pulse-based instant snacks are thus acquiring momentum globally in recent years. Pulses are being incorporated into pasta, bakery products, dry snacks, meat analogs, and cereal bars to improve their functionality. A growing focus on healthy eating is likely to sustain the demand for pulses in the long run.





Rising Government Support for Increasing Pulse Production

Governments are primarily concentrating on bridging the demand-supply gap, streamlining distribution processes by eliminating middlemen, and providing fair remuneration to the farmers. Such initiatives have yielded credible benefits, thus providing traction to pulses production, business, and market players around the world.

What are the Growth Opportunities in this Pulses Market?

Expansion in Processed Foods: Pulses are increasingly used in snacks, soups, and ready-to-eat meals, creating opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and cater to diverse consumer tastes. Rising Veganism: Growing awareness of vegan and plant-based diets is boosting demand for pulse-derived protein alternatives. Technological Advancements: Innovations in pulse farming and processing are improving yields and quality, reducing dependency on weather conditions. Health & Wellness Trends: Pulses’ nutritional benefits align with rising consumer demand for healthier food options.

Pulses Market Growth: Regional Insights (2024 to 2034)

Country/Region CAGR (2024 to 2034) Key Highlights India 1.6% India to remain the dominant player, with sales projected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2034. Government initiatives and subsidies boost pulse farming and improve accessibility. China 1.8% Pulses demand rises, with imports from countries like Canada and the U.S. ensuring a steady supply. Expanding product varieties drive consumer interest. North Africa 2.6% Pulse exports, especially chickpeas and lentils, support economic growth. Local markets benefit from water-efficient farming practices. Russia 2.3% Moderate growth driven by increasing domestic demand and efforts to stabilize local production. United States 8.1% Robust growth fueled by rising demand for plant-based protein and innovative pulse-derived products.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the Pulses Market include:

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

The Bühler Group

General Mills, Inc.

Ebro Foods, S.A.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, expanding their product portfolios, and forging strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge.

Recent Developments

October 2024 : ADM launched a new range of pulse-based protein products to cater to the growing vegan population.

: ADM launched a new range of pulse-based protein products to cater to the growing vegan population. June 2024 : AGT Food and Ingredients announced the expansion of its processing facilities in Canada to meet rising demand.

: AGT Food and Ingredients announced the expansion of its processing facilities in Canada to meet rising demand. March 2024: Bühler Group introduced advanced pulse milling technology aimed at improving yield and quality.



Key Segments of the Report

By Product Type:

As per Pulses type, the ecosystem has been categorized into chickpea, lentils, yellow peas, and pigeon peas.

By Form:

This segment is further categorized into whole, split, flour, grits, and flakes.

By End Use Application:

This segment is further categorized into business to business (food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, nutraceutical industry, animal feed industry), household retail (store-based retail), hypermarkets or supermarkets, convenience stores, mass grocery retailers, wholesale stores, departmental stores, food & drink specialty stores, other retail forums (online (e-commerce)), food service (HoReCa), institutional (schools, universities, etc.), and others.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Translate in German :-

Der globale Hülsenfruchtmarkt wird im nächsten Jahrzehnt stark wachsen. Sein Marktwert wird voraussichtlich von 78,0 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2024 auf 135,2 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2034 steigen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,7 % während des Prognosezeitraums entspricht . Die wachsende Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Proteinquellen, gepaart mit veränderten Ernährungspräferenzen der Verbraucher, treibt die globale Expansion des Marktes voran.

Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum wird voraussichtlich den Hülsenfruchtmarkt in Bezug auf Produktion und Verbrauch dominieren, was auf den Grundnahrungsmittelcharakter der Hülsenfrüchte in der Region zurückzuführen ist. Gleichzeitig erleben Nordamerika und Europa einen Anstieg der Nachfrage nach Hülsenfruchtprodukten, der durch eine wachsende vegane Bevölkerung und ein gesteigertes Interesse an nachhaltigen Proteinalternativen bedingt ist.

Technologische Fortschritte bei der Verarbeitung von Hülsenfrüchten und die Einführung von Mehrwertprodukten wie Snacks, Mehl und Proteinisolaten auf Hülsenfruchtbasis erweitern die Marktchancen. Darüber hinaus fördert das zunehmende Bewusstsein für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile des Verzehrs von Hülsenfrüchten, wie z. B. den hohen Protein- und Ballaststoffgehalt, deren Akzeptanz weiter.

Auf der anderen Seite stellen Herausforderungen wie der klimaabhängige Anbau und die volatilen Rohstoffpreise Risiken für die Marktstabilität dar. Innovationen in der landwirtschaftlichen Praxis und staatliche Initiativen zur Förderung des Hülsenfruchtanbaus mildern diese Bedenken jedoch.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der globale Markt für Hülsenfrüchte soll von 78,0 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2024 auf 135,2 Milliarden US-Dollar im Jahr 2034 wachsen , was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,7 % entspricht .

auf wachsen , was einer entspricht . Der asiatisch-pazifische Raum ist Marktführer und weist die höchsten Produktions- und Verbrauchsmengen auf.

Hülsenfruchtsnacks und Proteinisolate sind die am schnellsten wachsenden Produktkategorien.

Technologische Fortschritte in der Verarbeitung treiben die Einführung von Hülsenfrüchten in neuen Produktsegmenten voran.

Der zunehmende Veganismus und die stärkere Konzentration auf eine pflanzenbasierte Ernährung in Nordamerika und Europa sind wichtige Wachstumstreiber.



„Hülsenfrüchte entwickeln sich schnell zu einem Eckpfeiler der weltweiten Bemühungen um nachhaltige und nahrhafte Nahrungsmittelsysteme. Mit ihrem hohen Protein- und Ballaststoffgehalt sind Hülsenfrüchte perfekt geeignet, um die wachsende Nachfrage nach pflanzlicher Ernährung zu decken. Strategische Investitionen in landwirtschaftliche Innovationen und die Erweiterung des Produktangebots werden das Marktwachstum weiter ankurbeln“, sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Branchentrends und Treiber im Hülsenfruchtmarkt:

Wachsendes Gesundheitsbewusstsein

Die zunehmende Bedeutung von Gesundheit und Wohlbefinden ist ein wichtiger Treiber für den globalen Hülsenfruchtmarkt. Hülsenfrüchte, die reich an Proteinen, Ballaststoffen, Vitaminen und Mineralien sind, erfreuen sich bei gesundheitsbewussten Verbrauchern, die nach nahrhaften, fettarmen Nahrungsmitteln suchen, zunehmender Beliebtheit. Ihre Vorteile bei der Regulierung des Cholesterinspiegels, der Verbesserung der Verdauung und der Unterstützung der Herzgesundheit haben Hülsenfrüchte zu einem wichtigen Bestandteil einer ausgewogenen Ernährung gemacht. Angesichts der steigenden Zahl von Zivilisationskrankheiten wie Diabetes und Fettleibigkeit bevorzugen Verbraucher außerdem funktionelle Lebensmittel wie Hülsenfrüchte, um ihr allgemeines Wohlbefinden zu steigern.

Kontinuierliche Umstellung auf pflanzliche Ernährung

Der weltweite Übergang zu einer pflanzenbasierten Ernährung treibt die Nachfrage nach Hülsenfrüchten an. Die wachsende vegane und vegetarische Bevölkerung sowie das zunehmende Bewusstsein für die ökologischen und ethischen Bedenken in der Nutztierhaltung verändern die Ernährungsgewohnheiten. Hülsenfrüchte sind eine hervorragende pflanzliche Proteinquelle und daher eine bevorzugte Alternative zu Fleisch, Geflügel und Milchprodukten. Lebensmittelhersteller nutzen diesen Trend, indem sie innovative Produkte auf Hülsenfruchtbasis wie Proteinpulver, Fleischersatz und milchfreie Alternativen auf den Markt bringen und so eine breitere Verbraucherbasis ansprechen.

Nachhaltigkeit und Klimaresilienz

Hülsenfrüchte werden für ihre ökologische Nachhaltigkeit und ihre Fähigkeit, klimaresistente landwirtschaftliche Praktiken zu unterstützen, geschätzt. Ihre stickstoffbindenden Eigenschaften steigern die Bodenfruchtbarkeit, reduzieren den Bedarf an synthetischen Düngemitteln und fördern eine nachhaltige Landwirtschaft. Darüber hinaus haben Hülsenfrüchte im Vergleich zu anderen Proteinquellen einen geringeren Wasserverbrauch, was sie in wasserarmen Regionen zu einer sinnvollen Wahl macht. Da sich Regierungen und Organisationen für nachhaltige Nahrungsmittelsysteme einsetzen, entwickeln sich Hülsenfrüchte zu einer strategischen Nutzpflanze, um den Klimawandel zu bekämpfen und die Ernährungssicherheit für eine wachsende Bevölkerung zu gewährleisten.

Welche Wachstumschancen gibt es in diesem Hülsenfruchtmarkt?

Expansion im Bereich verarbeiteter Lebensmittel : Hülsenfrüchte werden zunehmend in Snacks, Suppen und Fertiggerichten verwendet, was den Herstellern Möglichkeiten zur Innovation und zur Befriedigung unterschiedlicher Verbrauchergeschmäcker bietet. Zunehmender Veganismus : Das wachsende Bewusstsein für vegane und pflanzliche Ernährung steigert die Nachfrage nach Proteinalternativen aus Hülsenfrüchten. Technologischer Fortschritt : Innovationen im Anbau und der Verarbeitung von Hülsenfrüchten verbessern Erträge und Qualität und verringern die Abhängigkeit von den Wetterbedingungen. Gesundheits- und Wellness-Trends : Der ernährungsphysiologische Nutzen von Hülsenfrüchten entspricht der steigenden Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach gesünderen Nahrungsmitteln.

Wachstum des Hülsenfruchtmarktes: Regionale Einblicke (2024 bis 2034)

Land/Region CAGR (2024 bis 2034) Wichtige Highlights Indien 1,6% Indien bleibt der dominierende Marktteilnehmer, die Umsätze werden bis 2034 voraussichtlich 8,0 Milliarden USD erreichen . Regierungsinitiativen und Subventionen fördern den Hülsenfruchtanbau und verbessern die Zugänglichkeit. China 1,8% Die Nachfrage nach Hülsenfrüchten steigt, da Importe aus Ländern wie Kanada und den USA eine stetige Versorgung gewährleisten. Das wachsende Produktangebot steigert das Interesse der Verbraucher. Nordafrika 2,6% Der Export von Hülsenfrüchten, insbesondere Kichererbsen und Linsen, fördert das Wirtschaftswachstum. Die lokalen Märkte profitieren von wassersparenden landwirtschaftlichen Praktiken. Russland 2,3% Moderates Wachstum aufgrund der steigenden Inlandsnachfrage und der Bemühungen zur Stabilisierung der lokalen Produktion. Vereinigte Staaten 8,1% Robustes Wachstum aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen Proteinen und innovativen Produkten aus Hülsenfrüchten.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in die Marktanteile

Zu den führenden Unternehmen auf dem Hülsenfruchtmarkt gehören:

ADM (Archer Daniels Midland)

AGT Food und Ingredients Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Die Bühler Gruppe

General Mills, Inc.

Ebro Foods, SA

Diese Unternehmen investieren aktiv in Forschung und Entwicklung, erweitern ihr Produktportfolio und gehen strategische Partnerschaften ein, um sich einen Wettbewerbsvorteil zu verschaffen.

Jüngste Entwicklungen

Oktober 2024 : ADM bringt eine neue Reihe proteinreicher Hülsenfruchtprodukte auf den Markt, um der wachsenden veganen Bevölkerung gerecht zu werden.

: ADM bringt eine neue Reihe proteinreicher Hülsenfruchtprodukte auf den Markt, um der wachsenden veganen Bevölkerung gerecht zu werden. Juni 2024 : AGT Food and Ingredients kündigte die Erweiterung seiner Verarbeitungsanlagen in Kanada an, um der steigenden Nachfrage gerecht zu werden.

: AGT Food and Ingredients kündigte die Erweiterung seiner Verarbeitungsanlagen in Kanada an, um der steigenden Nachfrage gerecht zu werden. März 2024 : Die Bühler Group führte eine fortschrittliche Impulsmahltechnologie ein, die auf eine Verbesserung von Ertrag und Qualität abzielt.



Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Produkttyp:

Nach Hülsenfruchtart wurde das Ökosystem in Kichererbsen, Linsen, gelbe Erbsen und Straucherbsen kategorisiert.

Nach Formular:

Dieses Segment wird weiter unterteilt in Ganz, Spalt, Mehl, Grütze und Flocken.

Nach Endverbrauchsanwendung:

Dieses Segment wird weiter unterteilt in Business-to-Business (Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie, Pharmaindustrie, Kosmetikindustrie, Nutraceutikaindustrie, Futtermittelindustrie), Haushaltseinzelhandel (ladenbasierter Einzelhandel), Hypermärkte oder Supermärkte, Convenience Stores, Lebensmitteleinzelhändler, Großhandelsgeschäfte, Kaufhäuser, Fachgeschäfte für Lebensmittel und Getränke, andere Einzelhandelsforen (Online (E-Commerce)), Gastronomie (HoReCa), institutionelle (Schulen, Universitäten usw.) und andere.

Nach Region:

Branchenanalysen wurden in Schlüsselländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

