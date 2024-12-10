The 5th World Association Presidents' Conference (2024) Grandly Opens in Kuala Lumpur

Steven Zhao, Canada & World Report –December 2, the 5th World Association Presidents' Conference (2024) was grandly inaugurated at the MCA Tower in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Zhao, Canada & World Report –On the morning of December 2, the 5th World Association Presidents' Conference (2024) was grandly inaugurated at the MCA Tower in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. That evening, a gala dinner was held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China. The event was attended by H.E. Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia, who delivered a speech. The event also saw the presence of Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Bin Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof, along with political and business leaders from both Malaysia and China. Over 700 representatives from the political and business sectors, including global association presidents, gathered to mark this momentous occasion.

Keynote Addresses Highlighting Bilateral Cooperation

In his speech at the gala dinner, Ambassador Ouyang Yujing emphasized that mutual cooperation has always been a vital driving force for the development of relations between Malaysia and China. He proposed deepening strategic alignment, building trust, fostering connectivity through the Belt and Road Initiative, and creating new opportunities for collaboration to promote globalization and multilateral partnerships.



H.E. Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Malaysia.





Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Bin Hamidi, also addressed the gala dinner, praising the exemplary relationship between Malaysia and China characterized by mutual respect and win-win cooperation. He highlighted the expanding collaboration between the two nations in infrastructure, trade, halal economy, advanced technology, and vocational training under the Belt and Road Initiative. He expressed Malaysia's willingness to work with other countries to foster innovation and sustainable growth for a prosperous and inclusive future.



Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, YAB Dato' Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Bin Hamidi.





Promoting Globalization Amidst Challenges

At the conference opening ceremony, Minister Zhen Xuefang from the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia remarked on the challenges of globalization in a turbulent world. He reiterated China's commitment to high-quality development and expanding openness, providing opportunities for all nations, including Malaysia. He urged the participants to explore innovative ideas for promoting free trade, fostering globalization, and building a peaceful, cooperative, and prosperous modern world.

Deputy Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof highlighted China’s role as Malaysia's largest trading partner, noting the rapid growth of Chinese investments in key sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, digital technology, and clean energy. He emphasized that trade liberalization and globalization will be critical drivers of deeper bilateral cooperation, enabling Malaysia to leverage China’s technological strengths for sustainable development.



Deputy Prime Minister YAB Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof.





Milestones and Future Goals

Dr. Wee Ka Siong, Chairman of the 5th World Association Presidents' Conference and President of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), underscored the importance of viewing China as a partner rather than a competitor. He celebrated the significant progress made in infrastructure, connectivity, and sustainable development under the Belt and Road Initiative. He noted that deeper collaboration with China would allow Malaysia to integrate further into global supply chains and generate mutually beneficial economic outcomes.



Dr. Wee Ka Siong, Chairman of the 5th World Association Presidents' Conference and President of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), YB Datuk Seri Ir.





Liu Jiang, Chairman of the World Association Presidents and Executive President of the Hangzhou Public Relations Association, reflected on the conference's origins in Hangzhou and its global expansion to Malaysia for the first time. Marking the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations, he expressed hope that the conference would deepen ties between the two nations, foster innovation, and address global economic challenges.



Liu Jiang, Chairman of World Association Presidents and Executive President of the Hangzhou Public Relations Association





Key Initiatives and Declarations

During the conference, notable milestones included:

The inauguration of the Center of Chinese Products for the ASEAN Region by prominent leaders from Malaysia and China.

The joint declaration of the "World Association Presidents (Kuala Lumpur) Declaration," pledging support for trade liberalization and globalization.

Dynamic Discussions and Diverse Activities

The conference featured discussions on themes such as technological innovation, economic opportunities, and the enduring friendship between Malaysia and China.

Key highlights included:

“1+4+1+9+6+1+3” Structure : One opening ceremony, four thematic forums, one luncheon, nine industry matchmaking events, six closed-door roundtables, one gala dinner, and three days of site visits and workshops.

: One opening ceremony, four thematic forums, one luncheon, nine industry matchmaking events, six closed-door roundtables, one gala dinner, and three days of site visits and workshops. Interactive Format : A blend of online and in-person events, attracting over 1.5 million online participants. Topics covered included e-commerce, food, tourism, culture, trade, investment, and sustainable development.

: A blend of online and in-person events, attracting over 1.5 million online participants. Topics covered included e-commerce, food, tourism, culture, trade, investment, and sustainable development. Customizable Networking Opportunities: Flexible matchmaking zones facilitated meaningful connections based on participants’ interests and needs.



YB Datuk Amar Prof. Dr. Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Premier of Sarawak, Malaysia (first from the left on the stage), delivers a speech at the parallel theme forum.

At the closed-door roundtable, Datuk Lawrence Low (Vice President of MCA), Azleena Idris (Head of Malaysia’s National Retail Strategy and ESG), and Shen Enguang (Co-CEO of Lian Lian Global) discussed key topics on "Digital E-Commerce and Financial Payments."





On December 3, 4, and 5, the guests conducted business inspections in Malaysia, exploring opportunities for trade and investment while strengthening bilateral ties.

Celebrating Achievements

The "50th Anniversary of Malaysia-China Diplomatic Relations and World Association Presidents' Gala Dinner" was one of the key highlights of the event. Over four days, attendees participated in forums, industry matchmaking sessions, and cultural exchanges. The gala dinner culminated in awards presentations to recognize contributions to Malaysia-China trade, cultural exchanges, and global innovation. The evening concluded with vibrant cultural performances, celebrating the enduring friendship and collaborative spirit between Malaysia and China.



Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid (third from left) presents the Malaysia Friendship Ambassador Medal and Honorary Certificate to Liu Jiang (third from right), Chairman of the World Association Presidents' Conference and Executive President of the Hangzhou Public Relations Association. Also on stage are H.E. Ouyang Yujing, Ambassador of China to Malaysia (second from right), MCA President Wee Ka Siong (second from left), President of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association and former Malaysian Ambassador to China, Datuk Dr. Md. Majid (first from left), and President of the China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, Ni Qingjiu (first from right).

The award ceremony at the 5th World Association Presidents' Conference, where outstanding contributions to Malaysia-China relations and global collaboration were recognized.

The award ceremony at the 5th World Association Presidents' Conference, where outstanding contributions to Malaysia-China relations and global collaboration were recognized.

The gala dinner scene during the 5th World Association Presidents' Conference, with distinguished guests enjoying the evening's festivities.

Vision for the Future

In his closing remarks, Liu Jiang expressed the conference's commitment to fostering long-term partnerships, enhancing global NGO cooperation, and contributing to world peace, sustainable development, and environmental protection. He called for collective efforts to address challenges, promote mutual understanding, and create a shared prosperous future.

The 5th World Association Presidents' Conference, backed by the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, and the China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, concluded successfully, representing yet another milestone in strengthening Malaysia-China relations and fostering global collaboration.

The conference was co-organized by Lian Lian Global and Seri Pajam Development, with support from organizations such as the World Association of Chinese Mass Media, the China International Public Relations Association, and the Hangzhou General Chamber of Commerce. It was executed by Vodafone International Business Services Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), Hangzhou Extraordinary Cloud Digital Technology Co., Ltd., and Zhonghe (Hangzhou) Logistics Service Co., Ltd.

Media Contact:

Steven Zhao



Canada & World Report



zhao@canadanewsreport.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.