HWH International Inc. and Guangzhou Inbot Technology Ltd Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Global Robotics Expansion

BETHESDA, MD, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HWH International Inc. (“HWH”) (Nasdaq: HWH) is proud to announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Guangzhou Inbot Technology Ltd, a robotics company, through HWH’s wholly owned subsidiary, Hapi iRobot Pte. Ltd. (HIPL). This partnership represents a significant step in advancing global access to cutting-edge robotics solutions.

In collaboration with Inbot, a renowned service robot research and development company, HIPL will provide a comprehensive suite of service robots designed to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. This partnership combines Inbot’s innovative robotics technology with HIPL’s market reach across the United States and major Asian markets.

Under the partnership, HIPL will include Inbot’s entire innovative robotics product and service line into its offerings. Padbot Robot, a brand launched by Guangzhou Inbot Technology Ltd, specializes in state-of-the-art service robots offering solutions for reception, delivery, security, cleaning, and table service applications.

Distribution Rights Across Key Global Markets

Through this partnership, HIPL secures distribution rights for Padbot’s product line in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, the United States and Canada. This reflects the shared vision of both companies to deliver advanced robotics technologies to businesses worldwide.

Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) Model

The RaaS model offers subscription-based robotics solutions that transform how businesses operate across industries, including hospitality, food and beverage, retail, shopping malls, healthcare, and education. “Our mission is to empower businesses by integrating advanced robotics into their operations,” said Mr. Heng Fai Chan, Chairman of HWH International Inc. “With the growing demand for automation and service efficiency, our RaaS model enables businesses to access state-of-the-art robots without the heavy upfront investment. We are thrilled to partner with InBot to bring these solutions to market.”

HWH RaaS Key Features:

HWH’s RaaS offering includes a diverse range of service robots tailored to meet industry-specific needs industries:

Flexibility : Scalable robotic services based on demand, ensuring cost-effectiveness.

: Scalable robotic services based on demand, ensuring cost-effectiveness. Comprehensive Support : Ongoing maintenance and software updates allow clients to focus on core operations.

: Ongoing maintenance and software updates allow clients to focus on core operations. Customization: Robots can be tailored to address the unique requirements of different industries and businesses.



Driving Market Growth

The Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Market is projected to grow significantly, with market size expected to expand from USD $8.19 billion in 2023 to USD $63.24 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period (2024–2032), according to Market Research Future.

About Guangzhou Inbot Technology Ltd.

Established in 2013, Guangzhou Inbot Technology Ltd. (well-known as "Inbot Tech") is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research and development, and the production of commercial service robots. Inbot Technology has its headquarter in Huangpu Business Center, Guangzhou and have established over ten branches and offices in new first-tier cities all over China. Inbot Tech has several patents in the core technology of robots, creating huge advantages in the underlying technologies of service robots such as human-computer interaction, face recognition, indoor navigation, and autonomous movement. Inbot Tech has a great number of successful commercial cases until now. PadBot Robot, a service robot brand launched by Inbot Tech, has built a robot product matrix around the horizontal development of the needs of commercial properties. The matrix includes commercial service robots (P/X series), delivery robots (W series), security patrol robots (S series) and cleaning & disinfection robots (C/D series). Products of PadBot Robot are currently sold in Europe, the United States, Asia, and many other countries and regions worldwide. As a result, PadBot Robot became a key procurement target of many internationally renowned distributors.

For more information, visit: https://padbotrobot.com/.

About HWH International Inc.

HWH International Inc. is a purpose-driven lifestyle company encompassing differentiated offerings from four core pillars: Hapi Marketplace, Hapi Cafe, Hapi Travel and Hapi Wealth Builder. HWH develops new pathways to help people in their pursuit of Health, Wealth and Happiness.

For more information, visit: https://www.hwhintl.com/

