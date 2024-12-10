Microgreens Market Set For 10.5% Growth, Reaching $7.97 Billion By 2032 Globally

List of Key Companies in the Microgreens Market: AEROFARMS, FRESH ORIGINS, GOTHAM GREENS, Ball Horticultural Company, Sakata-Vegetable, 2BFresh, Ibiza Microgreens, Italian Sprout, Rem Sprout, Beekenkamp Group, Eat Your Microgreens

Gondia, India, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microgreens Market size was valued at USD 3.24 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow USD 7.97 Billion in 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2024 to 2032 By IMIR Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Microgreens are sensitive, immature vegetable greens that grow to a height of one to three inches. When they have two completely grown cotyledon leaves, which occurs 7–14 days following germination, they are harvested. frequently referred to as vegetable confetti. Because of its strong aromatic flavor and range of colors and textures, microgreens are primarily used to improve the color, texture, or flavor of various cuisines such pasta, pizza, omelets, and salads. Numerous vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are composed of them.



Some of the main reasons driving the growth of the microgreens market during the projected period are rising expenditure on high-end food goods, healthy functional and nutritious foods, and the growing popularity of indoor vertical and greenhouse farming. Since microgreen production necessitates a highly regulated environment, indoor vertical and greenhouse farming are the most common methods used. Furthermore, since microgreens-based oils and components are highly sought after for the manufacturing of consumer goods like shampoo and skincare products, the expansion of the cosmetics and personal care sector is anticipated to propel the growth of the microgreens market throughout the forecast period. The market for microgreens is anticipated to rise as a result of increased farm mechanization adoption and increased knowledge of high-tech farming techniques including hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics.

Global Microgreens Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Type (Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Arugula, Peas, Basil, Radish, Cress, Others), By Farming (Indoor Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouses, Others), By End User (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution (Retail Store, Farmers Market, Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast [2024-2032].

In the Global Microgreens Market, the broccoli sector has been acquiring significant market share based on type and is anticipated to maintain this position over the course of the projected period. This is mostly due to the health advantages of broccoli microgreens, which include reduced inflammation, a lower risk of cancer, better heart health, and better digestion. The acidic flavor of broccoli microgreens makes them a terrific complement to any mix. The global microgreens market is expected to grow at a rapid pace thanks to the rise in health-conscious consumers and increased knowledge of the advantages of broccoli microgreens.

Type, farming, distribution channel, end user, and region are the factors used to segment the microgreens market. Broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, arugula, peas, radish, basil, carrots, and other vegetables are among the types of vegetables that are sold at the market. Farming is divided into commercial greenhouses, vertical farming, indoor farming, and other types. It is separated into retail stores, internet stores, farmers markets, and others based on the distribution method. The market is divided into residential and commercial end users. It is examined by region: Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Russia, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, and the rest of Europe), North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), and LAMEA(Latin America, the Middle East, Africa).



Indoor vertical farming is the practice of growing agricultural products in a controlled setting, such a building, where the crops are given the right conditions, including the right amount of light, water, temperature, and growth media. Because it increases land productivity and enables growers to produce in any season, this farming technique has been gaining significant popularity in the worldwide microgreens industry. The United Nations estimates that by 2050, there will be 9.8 billion people on the planet, and traditional farming practices would not be able to meet the demand for food. Due to the loss of natural resources and declining productivity of agricultural land, agricultural production is currently declining daily.

Market Dynamics - Market Drivers

Growing interest in indoor farming

The process of growing food crops in a controlled environment so they can be produced with great yield in any season is known as indoor farming. Farmers have been turning to indoor farming because of rising food demand and declining agricultural food output. Reduced fertile land, adverse weather, and restrictions on the use of natural resources are the main causes of the decline in agricultural output. Due to these circumstances, conventional farming's output is insufficient to meet the demands of the expanding population. For example, the United Nations (UN) estimates that the world's population, which is currently 7.6 billion, will increase to 9.8 billion by 2050 and 11.2 billion by 2100 (UN, 2017). Because of the advantages they offer, including increased agricultural land productivity, protection from harsh weather, more effective use of productive resources, and reduced risk of pests, weeds, and crop diseases, greenhouses and indoor vertical farming are the most popular farming methods for producing microgreens. Additionally, farmers are being encouraged to pursue farming by the rise in technological advances in indoor farming, such as the resurgence of information technology in greenhouses and vertical farming, which indirectly supports the growth of the global microgreens market during the forecast period.

Market Opportunities

A rise in the purchasing power

One of the main reasons why microgreens are becoming more and more popular in developing nations is changes in consumer lifestyle. The rise in per capita income in Asia-Pacific nations has caused consumers' eating habits to shift. The market size and overall demand have increased significantly as a result of rising aspirations and a preference for luxury lifestyles. Furthermore, over the past ten years, per capita income in Latin America and the Middle East has significantly increased, which is anticipated to significantly raise demand for luxury cuisine in the years to come, offering the industry lucrative potential.

Market Restraining Factors

Limited crop range for microgreens and a shortage of skilled labor

One of the newest innovations in indoor farming is indoor vertical farming. The majority of farmers are not aware of the crops and technology that can be grown using this sort of farming. Numerous technologies, including sensors, artificial intelligence, automated systems, hydroponic, aquaponic, and aeroponic systems, are used in vertical farming and greenhouse farming. A crew that is knowledgeable and experienced is necessary to operate these sophisticated devices. Technically skilled individuals are also needed for computer and machine maintenance. Globally, a shortage of skilled labor has impacted many industries, and vertical farming is no exception. Furthermore, the majority of farmers enter this market using expensive and inefficiently designed technologies. The variety of microgreens is extremely small. Since there are many different kinds and species of vegetables, microgreens are not yet included in the vegetable assortment. It is anticipated that these constraints will limit market expansion.

Segmentation Analysis

The market scope is segmented because of By Type, By Farming, By End User, By Distribution Channel.

By Type

Based on the Type of the market is segmented into Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Arugula,

Peas, Basil, Radish, Cress, Others.

Broccoli microgreens are young broccoli plants that are picked ten days or less after they germinate. In certain places, it is also referred to as a cruciferous vegetable. This vegetable comes in a variety of colors, from deep sage to dark green, and some varieties have textures that are slightly purplish. Among the most common varieties of broccoli are de cicco and calabrese.Cabbage microgreens are an immature variety of cabbage that can be harvested in 1-2 weeks when grown indoors. Red or purple cabbage microgreens are very popular, but there are other varieties as well, including green, red, or purple, savoy, and napa.

The cauliflower microgreens have a mildly peppery cabbage flavor and take 9 to 12 days to produce. Compared to other seeds, cauliflower microgreens can be sown thicker and are easier to develop. Any microgreen salad would benefit from these delicious micros as a foundation. The cauliflower microgreens have a crisp, fresh texture.Around the world, arugula is a common element in salad mixes. In both full and baby-leaf sizes, it is one of the most widely available varieties of microgreens in eateries and farmers markets. It has a strong scent and a savory flavor.

It is a unique-tasting, peppery green that comes from the Mediterranean. Other names for it include Italian cress, salad rocket, and rucola. Arugula belongs to the Cruciferous or Brassica family.Pea microgreens, often known as snow peas, are sweet and taste a lot like real peas. Pea microgreens are best harvested between 6 and 14 days. Pea microgreens come in a variety of varieties, such as lincoln peas, organic dundale dun peas, early frosty peas, dwarf sugar grey snow peas, organic green peas, and green arrow peas.

Beetroot, fennel, carrots, sunflower, celery, cilantro, mizuna, sorrel, purple kohlrabi, popcorn, tatsoi, lemongrass, kale, and lettuce and chicory are among the numerous kinds of microgreens. Tatsoi, for example, is a Japanese spinach that grows quickly and easily. These microgreens are excellent as base microgreens because of their moderate, agreeable flavor.

By Farming

Based on the Farming of the market is segmented into Indoor Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouses, Others.

Indoor farming includes indoor vertical farming. With minimal water and necessary components like fertilizer and manure, this growing method is made to give crops the ideal, regulated environment to maximize plant growth. In this method, crops are planted in layers that are anchored vertically. Techniques of many kinds, including hydroponics, aquaponics, and aeroponics, are employed.

In contrast to conventional agricultural methods, commercial greenhouses are made to cultivate fruits, vegetables, and crops in a controlled environment, enabling farmers and business owners to generate higher harvests throughout the year. Plants that need controlled climate conditions are cultivated in greenhouses, which are buildings with walls and roofs primarily composed of transparent materials like glass. These buildings might be as tiny as sheds or as large as industrial complexes. Microgreens can also be grown in urban farming, which includes field farming, community farms, urban rooftop gardens, and urban parks.

By End User

Based on the End User of the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial.

Farmers or their representatives sell their food directly to customers at a farmers’ market, which is a real retail marketplace. Farmers sell their goods at tables or stands in these market spaces, which usually have both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Farmers markets come in different sizes and are always a reflection of the seasons and agriculture of a region. Online sales, email ordering, direct sales from plant factories, greenhouses, and indoor vertical plants are all included in the others section.

By Distribution

Based on the Distribution of the market is segmented into Retail Store, Farmers Market,

Others.

Food chains, grocery stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets are just a few of the retail establishments that sell microgreens. ShopRite, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and FreshDirect are just a few of the retail establishments that sell packaged, ready-to-eat microgreens. Farmers or their representatives sell their food directly to customers at a farmers’ market, which is a real retail marketplace. Farmers sell their goods at tables or stands in these market spaces, which usually have both indoor and outdoor spaces. Farmers markets come in different sizes and are always a reflection of the seasons and agriculture of a region. Online sales, email ordering, direct sales from plant factories, greenhouses, and indoor vertical plants are all included in the others section.

Regional Snapshots

By region, Insights into the markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and MEA are provided by the study.

North America has held the highest share in the global microgreens market and is expected to do so for the foreseeable future. The growing technological sophistication of indoor vertical farming is partly responsible for its quick adoption by microgreen and vegetable farmers. Organic vegetable growers are leveraging this market since American chefs are particularly interested in using microgreens as bright garnishes and taste enhancers on dishes served in hotels and restaurants. Furthermore, these organic vegetable growers are enjoying a very low degree of market competition because microgreens are a relatively new and uncharted industry. Californian farmers make the greatest money from hydroponic farming, so they plant crops like peas, cabbage, and salad veggies. In the United States, many stores are selling "Certified Naturally Grown" microgreens seeds to nearby restaurants and farms. These seeds can be grown both vertically and hydroponically. According to USDA, California is a major producer of broccoli in the US, accounting for 92% of the country's total production. Approximately 26 million metric tons were generated globally in 2017. This suggests that the growth of the microgreens market will depend on broccoli.

Europe has seen tremendous expansion in the global microgreens market, and this trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. This is mostly due to the quick adoption of indoor vertical farming technologies and the increasing popularity of microgreens among health-conscious individuals. As the number of restaurants increases and the desire for healthier food items develops, microgreens are predicted to become more and more popular in Europe. Because Europe's protected culture area has been expanding rapidly and has a substantial portion of the world's protected cultivation area, the global microgreens market is anticipated to rise over the forecast period. For instance, the FAO (2017) states that, with 70,400 hectares, Spain has the second-largest area under protected cultivation, after China. Other countries include France (10000 hectares), Romania (7300 hectares), and Poland (7560 hectares).

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, China and India accounted for 73% of global broccoli output in 2017. China is the world's greatest producer of broccoli, with 10.4 million metric tons produced in 2017, followed by India with 8.6 million metric tons.

List of Companies Profiled

AEROFARMS

FRESH ORIGINS

GOTHAM GREENS

Ball Horticultural Company

Sakata-Vegetable

2BFresh

Ibiza Microgreens

Italian Sprout

Rem Sprout

Beekenkamp Group

Eat Your Microgreens

Key Industry Developments

In March 2021 , AeroFarms, a vertical farming pioneer and certified B Corporation, signed a merger agreement and plan (the "Merger Agreement") with Spring Valley Acquisition. AeroFarms will be listed on the Nasdaq as a publicly traded company with the new ticker "ARFM" after the deal closes. AeroFarms co-founder and CEO David Rosenberg will serve as the head of the merged business.

, AeroFarms, a vertical farming pioneer and certified B Corporation, signed a merger agreement and plan (the "Merger Agreement") with Spring Valley Acquisition. AeroFarms will be listed on the Nasdaq as a publicly traded company with the new ticker "ARFM" after the deal closes. AeroFarms co-founder and CEO David Rosenberg will serve as the head of the merged business. In March 2021 , In order to open the next chapter of growth, Gotham Greens ventures west: "The indoor environment is relatively unexplored but offers fantastic opportunities." The indoor agriculture company Gotham Greens has opened a 10-acre facility in Northern California, its first greenhouse location on the West Coast, using funds from its recent $87 million Series D capital raise. This will increase the company's annual production to 40 million heads of lettuce and herbs.

, In order to open the next chapter of growth, Gotham Greens ventures west: "The indoor environment is relatively unexplored but offers fantastic opportunities." The indoor agriculture company Gotham Greens has opened a 10-acre facility in Northern California, its first greenhouse location on the West Coast, using funds from its recent $87 million Series D capital raise. This will increase the company's annual production to 40 million heads of lettuce and herbs. In February 2021, A few ShopRite stores in the northeast now carry AeroFarms' microgreens, Micro Super Mix and Micro Spicy Mix, which are now available for purchase! The success of the Dream Greens by AeroFarms microgreens debut last year is being built upon with this retail expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the highest xx% market share in terms of revenue in the Microgreens Market and is expected to expand at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of Microgreens. The market in APAC is expected to witness significant growth and is expected to register a CAGR of xx% over upcoming years, because of the presence of key Microgreens companies in economies such as Japan and China.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Microgreens Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

(U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

(Brazil, Rest of L.A.) Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Points Covered in the Report

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analysed 5 years data history and forecast.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc., and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Key Questions

How much the global Microgreens Market valued?

Which region has the largest share in 2024 for the global Microgreens Market?

What are the driving factors for the market?

Which is the leading segment in the global market?

What are the major players in the market?

Research Scope of Microgreens Market

Historic year: 2019-2022

Base year: 2023

Forecast: 2024 to 2032

Representation of Market revenue in USD Million

