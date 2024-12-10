New MammoCAT Advanced Mammography System Offers Substantial Improvements in Dense Breast Imaging

Fischer Imaging Delivers MammoCAT to Johns Hopkins University for Preclinical Testing

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mammograms are one of the most effective means of detecting breast cancer, although many women state they avoid the procedure due to the pain of the breast compression needed to capture images. Dense breast tissue, which is present in approximately half of all women, creates challenges for radiologists to detect cancer while also bringing a higher risk of developing breast cancer.

Fischer Imaging, Inc. developed the MammoCAT™ Full Field Digital Mammography System to lessen the need for painful breast compression, improve image quality in dense breast tissue, and decrease the radiation dose by more than 50 percent.

The company is pleased to announce that Johns Hopkins University has accepted delivery of the first MammoCAT System for testing in preparation for human clinical trials.

“While breast cancer screening with current mammography technology (with or without tomosynthesis) does save lives, it is known to be limited in women with dense breast tissue,” said Kelly Myers, MD, Associate Professor of Radiology and Radiological Science, Johns Hopkins University. “MammoCAT technology could allow for future technical advancements that have the potential to improve the detection of early breast cancer in these women.”

MammoCAT uses proprietary “slot scanning” technology which doubles the spatial resolution and increases the contrast of today’s mammography technology while using less than half the radiation dose and without requiring painful breast compression. The system does not require the use of an anti-scatter grid and will perform both planar digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis.

Fischer Imaging intends to raise the capital needed to seek regulatory clearance and prepare for commercialization of MammoCAT in 2025. So far, the development of the MammoCAT has been primarily funded by a series of competitive grants from the National Cancer Institute. In conjunction with Emory University in Atlanta, the company is also working on innovative ways to combine ultrasound with mammography.

Shabbir Bambot, PhD, CEO of Fischer Imaging, said, “We are very proud of this important achievement that could improve the clinical management of breast cancer for the health and beneﬁt of women. We believe that when MammoCAT is commercially available clinicians and patients alike will recognize the value of our innovative technology.”

About Fischer Imaging

Fischer Imaging, Inc. is focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients with our advanced imaging technologies. Our company pioneered many key technologies in breast cancer management including digital mammography and mammography-guided stereotactic biopsy. The company believes its technology could replace many of the existing mammography systems in common use today. With MammoCAT, Fischer seeks to solve imaging problems associated with dense breasts and reduce non-compliance with mammography guidelines due to painful breast compression. For additional information visit Fischerimaging.com.

MammoCAT is not presently available for sale or use in the United States.

Contact: Shabbir Bambot, PhD CEO, Fischer Imaging, Inc 678-907-4711 sbambot@ﬁscherimaging.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.