PASCAGOULA, Miss., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division and the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program, partnered to host a two-day recruiting event to offer students a direct career path to a job in the shipbuilding industry. The event attracted over 120 students from across 20 states who interviewed for positions in key trades, including welding, electrical, and machining. By the event’s conclusion, 68 students received job offers to begin their careers at HII.

The recruiting event began on Fri., Dec. 6, with representatives from Ingalls Shipbuilding visiting the Mississippi Job Corps Center in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, where they interviewed students from across the country. Students who received job offers were invited to Ingalls the next day, where they completed onboarding activities and received a tour of the shipyard.

“Our partnership with Job Corps is a vital component of our overall workforce pipeline strategy and allows us to engage directly with students who are interested in shipbuilding careers,” Ingalls Shipbuilding Vice President of Human Resources and Administration Susan Jacobs said. “I am confident that these Job Corps students are joining our Ingalls team fully equipped with the training and skills needed to support the mission of our nation’s military.”





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-and-job-corps-partner-to-build-careers-at-ingalls-shipbuilding/.

With a nationwide network of more than 120 centers and 43 nationally accredited training pathways in advanced manufacturing, construction, renewable resources and energy, and transportation, Job Corps partners with employers in communities across America to develop their talent pipelines.

“For 60 years now, Job Corps has been committed to empowering students with the skills and education needed to succeed in high-demand jobs,” Job Corps National Director John E. Hall said. “The Ingalls recruiting event provided the perfect opportunity for our students to connect with a renowned shipbuilding contractor that is looking for well-trained employees to address the needs our country’s shipyard workforce and contribute to our nation’s defense.”

The recruiting event further solidifies the partnership between HII and Job Corps, demonstrating how employers can work with Job Corps to provide direct career opportunities for students while also establishing a workforce pipeline to meet the country’s shipbuilding needs.

For more information about careers and available jobs at Ingalls Shipbuilding, visit hii.com/careers.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

228-355-5663

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be5140b1-4943-40e3-bfd4-9ac981e75b08

Ingalls Job Corps Partnership 2024 Ingalls Shipbuilding Vice President of Human Resources and Administration Susan Jacobs speaks with Job Corps students during the onboarding event at the shipyard on Dec. 7. Students from across 20 states were interviewed for positions in key trades, including welding, electrical, and machining.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.