New York, USA, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Pigmentation Disorder Market is Predicted to Surge Significantly at a CAGR of ~7% by 2030 | DelveInsight

The pigmentation disorder market is experiencing significant growth, mainly driven by the rising incidence of various pigmentation conditions. Additionally, increased spending by young adults on dermatological treatments, along with growing awareness about aesthetic appearance, will contribute to the market's expansion.

DelveInsight’s Pigmentation Disorder Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading pigmentation disorder companies’ market shares, challenges, pigmentation disorder market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market pigmentation disorder companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Pigmentation Disorder Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global pigmentation disorder market during the forecast period.

In the treatment segment of the pigmentation disorder market, the corticosteroids segment had a significant revenue share in the year 2023.

Notable pigmentation disorder companies such as AbbVie Inc., DERMAMED SOLUTIONS, obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC., Incyte Corporation., Pierre Fabre group, GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P., Alvogen., SkinCeuticals., Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Dermavant Sciences, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Zerigo Health., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Viatris Inc., Uniza Healthcare, PCA SKIN, and several others, are currently operating in the pigmentation disorder market.

In February 2022, Scientis, an emerging leader in the science of skin discoloration, announces the launch of Cyspera® Intensive System™, a new three-product system clinically proven to improve hyperpigmentation such as persistent brown patches and dark spots.

Pigmentation Disorder Overview

Pigmentation disorders refer to conditions that affect the color of the skin, hair, or eyes due to abnormalities in melanin production. Melanin, a pigment produced by melanocytes, determines the natural coloration of these tissues. Disorders may result in either hyperpigmentation (dark patches) or hypopigmentation (lighter areas). Common examples include melasma, characterized by brown patches on the face often triggered by hormonal changes or sun exposure, and vitiligo, an autoimmune condition causing depigmented white patches. Environmental factors, genetic predisposition, medications, and skin injuries can also contribute to pigmentation changes.

Managing pigmentation disorders often requires a tailored approach based on the underlying cause. Treatments may include topical creams with hydroquinone, retinoids, or corticosteroids to lighten dark patches, as well as laser therapy or chemical peels for more resistant cases. For hypopigmentation, strategies may focus on minimizing contrast with surrounding skin or, in some cases, stimulating repigmentation using phototherapy or topical agents. Sun protection is crucial in preventing further discoloration. Early diagnosis and intervention can significantly improve outcomes, as these conditions often affect an individual’s confidence and quality of life.





Pigmentation Disorder Market Insights

North America led the global pigmentation disorders market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2024–2030). This leadership can be attributed to the growing prevalence of pigmentation disorders, an aging population more susceptible to such conditions, and advancements in treatment technologies driving market growth in the region. Additionally, the presence of leading players like Obagi Cosmeceuticals, Alvogen, and AbbVie Inc., along with strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches, is expected to further propel market expansion.

Pigmentation Disorder Market Dynamics

The pigmentation disorder market is experiencing notable growth due to increasing awareness of skin conditions, advancements in treatment options, and a rising global focus on aesthetic dermatology. Pigmentation disorders, such as melasma, vitiligo, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), affect millions worldwide, with significant psychological and social impacts on patients. As a result, there is an increasing demand for effective, safe, and innovative treatments. Additionally, growing disposable incomes and rising interest in personal aesthetics, particularly in emerging economies, are driving the expansion of the pigmentation treatment market.

Technological advancements in dermatology, such as laser therapies, chemical peels, and microdermabrasion, are significantly shaping the market dynamics. These non-invasive or minimally invasive procedures are gaining popularity among consumers due to their effectiveness and minimal downtime. Furthermore, the development of topical agents, such as hydroquinone, retinoids, and natural depigmenting agents like kojic acid and niacinamide, is fueling the growth of over-the-counter and prescription-based treatment options. Increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are also contributing to the introduction of novel therapies, including biologics and gene-based treatments.

The pigmentation disorder market is also characterized by a growing prevalence of conditions due to lifestyle factors such as increased sun exposure, pollution, and hormonal imbalances. These factors are particularly prominent in regions with high UV exposure, such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Furthermore, the expansion of teledermatology platforms has enhanced patient access to expert consultations, diagnostics, and treatment recommendations, further propelling market growth.

Challenges in the market include the high cost of advanced treatments, potential side effects, and limited access to quality dermatological care in low-income regions. Additionally, regulatory hurdles and a lack of standardized treatment protocols for certain pigmentation disorders, such as vitiligo, pose obstacles to market expansion. However, ongoing research and collaborations between academia, industry players, and healthcare providers aim to overcome these barriers, ensuring better treatment outcomes and accessibility.

Overall, the pigmentation disorder market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by technological innovations, increasing awareness, and a rising emphasis on aesthetics. Key players in the industry are focusing on strategic partnerships, product launches, and expanding their geographic presence to capitalize on the growing demand for pigmentation disorder treatments.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Pigmentation Disorder Market CAGR ~7% Key Pigmentation Disorder Companies AbbVie Inc., DERMAMED SOLUTIONS, obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC., Incyte Corporation., Pierre Fabre group, GALDERMA LABORATORIES, L.P., Alvogen., SkinCeuticals., Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Dermavant Sciences, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Zerigo Health., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Viatris Inc., Uniza Healthcare, PCA SKIN, and others

Pigmentation Disorder Market Assessment

Pigmentation Disorder Market Segmentation Pigmentation Disorder Market Segmentation By Treatment: Pharmacological Treatment (Corticosteroids, Calcineurin Inhibitors, and Others) and Non-Pharmacological/Cosmetic Treatment (Chemical Peels, Laser Treatment, Phototherapy, and Others) Pigmentation Disorder Market Segmentation By Indication: Albinism, Vitiligo, Melasma, Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation (PIH), and Others Pigmentation Disorder Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Pigmentation Disorder Market Report Introduction 2 Pigmentation Disorder Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Pigmentation Disorder Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Pigmentation Disorder Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Pigmentation Disorder Market Layout 8 Pigmentation Disorder Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

