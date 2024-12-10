Notified Named to Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business List for Revolutionizing Public Relations Technology

Recognized for Industry-first CLEAR Verified Integration; Commitment to Providing Secure, Trusted and Data-Driven Tools for Modern Storytellers

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for public relations and investor relations professionals, is honored to be named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business List in the Public Relations category. This recognition highlights Notified’s innovation in data analytics, reporting, media outreach and social media capabilities, as well as its groundbreaking partnership with CLEAR® (NYSE: YOU) to integrate CLEAR’s identity verification technology into Notified’s GlobeNewswire® press release distribution platform. Inc.’s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

As the first press release distribution platform to integrate identity verification technology, Notified’s collaboration with CLEAR offers a secure authentication system that is seamlessly integrated into existing press release distribution workflows. Announced in August of 2024, this solution leverages the same cutting-edge CLEAR identity technology that is used throughout airports, stadiums, doctors’ offices and more. It enhances trust in financial, regulatory and corporate communications by confirming that press releases are issued by a verified individual. Notified is commended for its market leadership in providing the most secure and advanced tools for communicators in today’s unpredictable media environment.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. for our commitment to innovation. At Notified, we’re focused on giving communicators the tools they need to build trust, take control of their narrative and harness data to tell impactful stories,” said Nimesh Davé, President of Notified. “This award reflects our commitment to helping organizations share information in ways that inspire confidence and resonate around the world. Our partnership with CLEAR addresses the growing need for trusted, verifiable information in today’s fast-changing media landscape, and we’re honored to be acknowledged for advancing security in press release distribution and beyond.”

“For over 40 years, Inc. has been committed to recognizing America’s most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

To view the full Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, click here.





About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you—the modern PR, IR and marketing pro—are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Caroline Smith

caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af59e674-4b30-4e8f-aea5-e15a624ff0f9

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Notified Named to Inc.’s 2024 Best in Business List for Revolutionizing Public Relations Technology Recognized for Industry-first CLEAR Verified Integration; Commitment to Providing Secure, Trusted and Data-Driven Tools for Modern Storytellers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.