Landmarks Illinois seeks nominations for the 2025 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois

Nominations due January 10, 2025

Chicago, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois. Nominations can be made online here and are due January 10, 2025.

The annual Most Endangered list is Landmarks Illinois’ longest-running advocacy program, first launched in 1995. It brings attention to places in Illinois that are threatened with deterioration, demolition or inappropriate development.

Anyone, including residents, local community groups and city officials, can submit a nomination for a site in Illinois to be included on the 2025 Most Endangered list. Nominated sites should be in critical need of preservation. They do not need to be locally or nationally designated landmarks but should be valued by local residents and/or celebrate local history or culture.

The Landmarks Illinois staff and board of directors will review all nominations submitted to the 2025 Most Endangered list. Landmarks Illinois particularly welcomes nominations for places that tell the stories of communities that have historically not received equal recognition from the preservation field. Nominators will be notified in early spring whether or not their place was selected. The 2025 Most Endangered list will be announced in May 2025.

Please review our FAQs for detailed information on the annual Most Endangered list, including how sites are selected and what is required of those who nominate a site.

BENEFITS OF ‘MOST ENDANGERED’ DESIGNATION

Sites included on Landmarks Illinois’ Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois routinely receive a heightened level of statewide attention from residents, governing bodies and media outlets, which help bolster advocacy efforts for preservation of the site. Inclusion on the Most Endangered list can also lead to legislative efforts that aid in a site’s eventual preservation.

Landmarks Illinois promotes the Most Endangered properties throughout the year on its website, social media, email and print newsletters and more. These communications are seen by thousands of Illinois residents and preservation partners.

Also, once a property is included on Landmarks Illinois’ Most Endangered list, Landmarks Illinois staff remain committed to its preservation efforts, continuing communication and relationships with local advocates and providing resources (including small grants) and connections where possible. In many cases, this has led to years- or decades-long relationships between local advocates and Landmarks Illinois. Staff at Landmarks Illinois can also serve as a link to pro bono services from other preservation professionals such as architects, engineers, historians and more.

Explore previous Most Endangered lists and learn more about the program at our website .

ABOUT LANDMARKS ILLINOIS

Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization dedicated to working with people in communities to help them preserve, protect and promote the places they value. We advocate for the sustainable reuse of historic and culturally significant places and provide free expertise and resources to people all across Illinois to ensure these places of our past remain a part of our future. We are People Saving Places for People. For more information, visit http://www.Landmarks.org .

Attachments

Kaitlyn McAvoy Landmarks Illinois 312-995-9679 kmcavoy@landmarks.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.