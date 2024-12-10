Origami Solar Expands Steel Solar Module Frame Manufacturing with Unimacts in Houston, Texas

Company establishes domestic production of steel module frames for the U.S. solar industry

BEND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origami Solar, a pioneering leader in steel solar module frames, announces the establishment of its first frame roll-forming manufacturing line in partnership with Unimacts, a Zetwerk Company, at their facility in Houston, Texas. This dedicated roll-forming line is configured to produce Origami Solar steel module frames for customer evaluation and volume production, supporting the company's mission to manufacture steel frames domestically in 2025.

This milestone marks a significant step toward commercialization of Origami Solar's patented, high-performance steel frame designs and a fully domestic supply chain. Origami Solar frames enhance module strength and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by over 90% versus foreign aluminum frames. The company’s 100% domestic supply chain enables one-to-two-day transit times to U.S. module manufacturers, while eliminating all foreign trade and tariff risks and adding a minimum of 5-7% domestic content, helping developers qualify for the increasing requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) Investment Tax Credits.

Origami’s Scalable Domestic Supply Chain

This new manufacturing capability is the latest step in Origami Solar’s plan to quickly scale a resilient U.S.-based supply chain with best-in-class roll-forming partners. The Houston facility will expand to support multiple roll-forming lines to handle flexible short runs as well as high-speed fully-automated volume production as Origami’s business grows. This approach can be repeated across other Unimacts locations in the U.S. and around the world.

Unimacts is a leading global manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider focusing on renewable energy and one of the major steel fabricators for the solar industry in the United States. With manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., Mexico, Europe, India, and Vietnam and efficient global supply chains, Unimacts can quickly expand both domestically and globally to support Origami Solar steel frame growth.

“Origami Solar’s partnership with Unimacts reinforces our commitment to creating a durable, decarbonized, and domestic supply chain for steel module frames with best-in-class roll-forming partners,” said Gregg Patterson, CEO of Origami Solar. “The Houston location is in close proximity to a growing number of Texas-based module manufacturers. It will ensure that they can increase domestic content and meet customer demand without the risks associated with long international supply chains.”

Looking Ahead

As Origami Solar begins production in Houston, the company continues its collaborative work with leading Tier 1 and Tier 2 module manufacturers. With over 30 GW of potential customer opportunity, Origami Solar is on track to scale its production rapidly and secure a significant share of the U.S. solar module frame market.

About Origami Solar

Origami Solar is the leading developer of an innovative steel solar panel frame that is transforming the solar industry with a transparent, domestic recycled steel supply base, precise high-speed production, and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. By sourcing steel from an established regional ecosystem, solar module manufacturers can eliminate supply chain risk, decarbonize their modules, and qualify for important domestic content incentives. Origami’s experienced leadership team has successfully developed utility-scale solar projects, commercialized PV components, and launched and scaled several renewable energy companies.

About Unimacts

Unimacts-a Zetwerk Company is a leading global manufacturer and supply chain solutions company focusing on renewable energy. The company is one of the major steel manufacturers for the solar industry in the United States, supplying major tracker companies and EPCs with components such as torque tubes, rails, solar piles, solar modules, and drives. Unimacts will manufacture Origami Solar steel frames at its Houston plant, via dedicated manufacturing lines, expected to be production-ready by the end of 2024. With manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., Mexico, Europe, India, and Vietnam and efficient global supply chains, Unimacts can quickly expand both in the US and globally to support Origami Solar steel frame growth.

Contact:

Kim Beswick

Director of Marketing

Origami Solar

kim@origamisolar.com

