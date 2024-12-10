SportLync Sets the Stage for 2025: Expanding Sports Offerings, Elevating User Experiences and Building a Community-Driven Ecosystem

SportLync outlines a transformative 2025 roadmap, including additional new sports, advanced features for golfers, cutting-edge infrastructure upgrades and a bold new ad campaign to redefine sports connectivity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SportLync Inc., formerly known as GolfLync, is taking its platform to the next level by introducing new sports in Q1 2025. This move aims to broaden the platform’s reach, creating a space for enthusiasts across various sports to connect, compete and collaborate. From team-based activities to individual pursuits, SportLync will cater to a wider audience while retaining the seamless connectivity and social features that set it apart.

“Our expansion into new sports isn’t just about growing our audience,” said Michael Quiel, COO of SportLync. “It’s about fostering a culture where athletes and enthusiasts across all disciplines feel empowered to connect and thrive in their communities.”

Enhancing Golf Experiences

As the foundation of SportLync, golf remains a core focus. Building on the app’s already robust offering, 2025 will introduce advanced tools for golfers, including deeper personalization, dynamic matchmaking based on skill level and preferences and expanded course discovery features. These updates will ensure GolfLync remains the ultimate platform for connecting golfers and enriching their experiences on and off the course.

“Our commitment to golf goes beyond maintaining excellence—it’s about continuous evolution,” said Quiel. “We want every golfer to feel like this is their home base for enhancing their game and building lasting connections.”

Community-Led Innovation

SportLync is prioritizing its user community by introducing a groundbreaking in-app voting system. This feature will allow users to propose and vote on new sports, features and updates, giving them a direct stake in shaping the platform’s future. By empowering users, SportLync is fostering a more inclusive and responsive ecosystem.

“This isn’t just a platform—it’s a community,” said Quiel. “Our users are our greatest asset, and their insights will be pivotal as we grow. By giving them a voice, we’re ensuring that SportLync reflects the passions and priorities of everyone who uses it.”

Technology Infrastructure Upgrades

As SportLync scales to accommodate its growing user base, significant investments are being made in its technology stack. These improvements will enhance app performance, enable faster feature rollouts and ensure stability even as the platform introduces new sports and expands its capabilities. The upgrades will position SportLync as a leader in sports technology, with unmatched speed, reliability and user experience.

Tactical Campaigns Launching in 2025

In 2025, SportLync will launch its most ambitious marketing initiative yet. A targeted ad campaign will focus on engaging new users across digital, social and traditional media channels, bringing in an unprecedented number of new members. The campaign will emphasize SportLync’s mission of connecting sports enthusiasts and building a vibrant, inclusive community.

“Our goal is to ensure everyone who loves sports, whether seasoned athletes or casual players, knows that SportLync is the place to be,” said Quiel. “This campaign will expand our reach and redefine how sports communities connect.”

Reinforcing the Vision for the Future

SportLync’s ultimate ambition is to be the premier destination for sports and community—a space where people from all backgrounds and skill levels can engage, grow and share their passion for sports. With its 2025 roadmap, the company is building on its momentum, laying the foundation for a future where SportLync becomes synonymous with sports connection and innovation.

As SportLync embarks on this exciting new chapter, users are encouraged to join the journey. Download the app on iOS or Android and be part of the transformation. To stay updated, visit SportLync and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn. Together, we’ll shape the future of sports connectivity.

About SportLync, Inc. and GolfLync

SportLync, Inc. is a technology company focused on creating community-driven platforms within the sports world. Its flagship app, GolfLync, connects golfers based on shared interests, location and skill level, making it easy to find games, join tee times and build lasting friendships. Now, as SportLync, Inc., the company plans to expand into other sports, making it easier for athletes and fans to connect across all sports communities.

The app is currently available for download on both the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.sportlync.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

