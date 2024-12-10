Jamf Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:

Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 2:30pm Pacific Time



Webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.jamf.com/.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Gaumond

ir@jamf.com

