Workhorse Partners with Progress Manufacturing Company as Certified Dealer for Specialized Second-Stage Manufacturing

Progressive Manufacturing Company (PMC) has become a Workhorse dealer, expanding the availability of electric commercial vehicles to specialized fleets.

The partnership enables integration of equipment from EnviroCharge for specialized applications.

PMC has signed a purchase order for Workhorse’s W56 and W4 CC vehicles which will become demo models.

CINCINNATI, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS ) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that Progressive Manufacturing Company LLC (PMC) has joined its growing dealer network. PMC is a second-stage manufacturer and distributor specializing in equipping commercial vehicles with highly specialized technology.

As part of this partnership, Progressive Manufacturing has signed a purchase order for a Workhorse W56 step van and W4 CC cab chassis, which will be used as demonstration units by their contracted sales team. Both will showcase EnviroCharge’s mobile DC fast chargers, providing a groundbreaking solution for off-grid fleet EV charging using clean energy sources.

EnviroCharge, based in Sacramento, California, delivers mobile and stationary fast charging solutions that are essential for EV fleets operating in off-grid or remote locations. These integrations highlight the diverse operational capabilities of Workhorse vehicles.

“Partnering with PMC to deploy new, enabling technologies for customer applications aligns perfectly with our strategies of building a strong, American manufacturing base in Union City, Indiana, and growing the market for our electric vehicle platforms by having the largest network of OEM upfit partners in the industry,” said Ryan Gaul, Workhorse President of Commercial Vehicles. “This collaboration demonstrates the adaptability of Workhorse's zero-emission platforms, offering solutions that elevate fleet performance while addressing unique operational needs.”

Rob Lykins, Founder and Owner of PMC added, “Becoming a Workhorse dealer is an exciting milestone for us. We’re excited to work with Workhorse because their electric vehicles are as versatile as they are reliable. The W56 and W4 CC provide a strong foundation for the advanced equipment we integrate, giving our customers innovative all-electric solutions that redefine what’s possible in their industries.”

Progressive Manufacturing Company, located in Union City, Indiana, near Workhorse's manufacturing facility, specializes in upfitting vehicles with purpose-built solutions that extend beyond traditional upfitting. Their work expands the functionality of Workhorse’s zero-emission vehicles for industries such as last-mile delivery, EV fleet operations, and utility applications. Licensed to sell vehicles nationally, PMC will distribute these vehicles through an extended dealer network and directly to customers.

About Progress Manufacturing Company LLC

Progress Manufacturing Company LLC (PMC) is a contract manufacturer located in Progress Industrial Park in Union City, Indiana next to the Workhorse Ranch. With over 130,000 square feet of manufacturing space, PMC has many diverse capabilities including custom upfitting, assembly, design, distribution, transportation and special vehicle integration on many truck and chassis platforms. PMC’s experienced, talented staff and workforce offer years of experience and ample capacity to support its growing customer base. For more information, visit www.envirocharge.tech or call 765-969-0807.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com .

