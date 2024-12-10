Tiffany Kelley Named 2024 Recipient of the Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship

Tiffany Kelley has been awarded the 2024 Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls, recognizing her leadership, academic excellence, and athletic talent as she prepares to continue her education and lacrosse career at Winthrop University

COHASSET, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kulpa Foundation proudly announces Tiffany Kelley as the 2024 recipient of the prestigious Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls. Tiffany, a distinguished student-athlete from St. Francis DeSales High School, has demonstrated outstanding leadership, academic excellence, and athletic talent, aligning with the core values this scholarship seeks to honor.

Tiffany will continue her education at Winthrop University. As an aspiring role model, she inspires other young women to lead with integrity both on the field and in life.

Tiffany expressed her commitment to excellence in her application essay: “I demonstrate leadership qualities in my community, on the lacrosse field, and in my academic pursuits. Winning this scholarship will help me continue my journey toward becoming a role model for young women.”

Jason Kulpa, co-founder of the Kulpa Foundation, commended Tiffany for embodying the spirit of the scholarship. “Tiffany exemplifies the spirit of leadership, both on and off the field. We are thrilled to support her as she excels in academics and athletics. Her dedication to her goals is truly inspiring,” said Kulpa.

The Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls was established to honor the life and legacy of Melissa Kulpa, whose passion for lacrosse and belief in empowering young women through education and sports continue to inspire the next generation. The scholarship supports female student-athletes with exceptional leadership, academic achievements, and athletic performance.

“I am so humbly honored to have received such a meaningful scholarship,” Tiffany shared. “This recognition pushes me to continue excelling in all areas of life. I’m incredibly thankful to the Kulpa Foundation for supporting me.”

The Kulpa Foundation is committed to investing in the education and development of future leaders, and Tiffany’s journey serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of education and sports.

For more information about the Kulpa Foundation and the Melissa Kulpa #16 Lacrosse Scholarship for Girls, please visit www.kulpa.org .

About The Kulpa Foundation

The Kulpa Foundation, led by Jason and Melissa Kulpa , is committed to alleviating financial burdens for needy families and individuals. By partnering with The Boston Foundation, the Kulpa Foundation has strategically launched initiatives that provide immediate relief and long-term support, helping families manage healthcare expenses and empowering students to achieve their educational dreams.

Media Contact:

Macks Kulpa

The Kulpa Foundation

(617) 297-7296

scholarships@kulpa.org

www.kulpafoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.