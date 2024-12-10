Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size to Gauge $171.66 Bn by 2034

The global personal protective equipment (PPE) market size is calculated at USD 91.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 171.66 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.24% for the forecasted period.

The global personal protective equipment (PPE) market size was valued at USD 85.33 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 160.07 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Overview and Growth Potential of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is mainly used to shield workers or users against safety hazards. PPE includes face masks, respirators, gowns, gloves, and goggles, which are in high demand in the healthcare sector. The market has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years due to the rising demand for PPE kits in hospitals. With the increasing regulations regarding workforce safety, the adoption of PPE kits is rising.

With the increasing number of surgeries, the adoption PPE kits is increasing in the hospitals and clinics. PPE kits reduce exposure to chemical, biological, and radioactive agents, preventing healthcare professionals as well as patients from getting infected. Stringent regulations regarding worker safety have encouraged various industries, including the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries, to mandate the use of PPE kits. In addition, the increasing instances of workplace hazards positively impact the market. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) in the U.S. and similar regulatory bodies in Asia Pacific and Europe have established frameworks for employers to provide basic PPE to their employees, ensuring compliance and safety. As industries continue to expand and new sectors emerge, adherence to these safety standards is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Major Trends in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market:

Increasing Prevalence of HAIs: With the rising occurrences of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) among patients and hospital workers, the demand for PPE kits is on the rise. According to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), about 1 in 10 hospitalized patients have at least one healthcare-associated infection on any given day. Moreover, about 136 million cases of healthcare-associated antibiotic-resistant infections occur worldwide every year.

Rise in Safety Regulations: Various governments and regulatory bodies have imposed stringent safety standards, especially for healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. These standards focus on workforce safety, influencing various industries to use PPE kits. These standards also increased the need for high-quality PPE kits to shield workers from risks.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements in medical devices led to the development of smart PPE kits. There is a trend of incorporating advanced sensors in PPE kits to monitor environmental hazards and health conditions. Smart helmets and advanced respirators are in high demand in the healthcare industry to improve workers' safety.

Sustainability Efforts: With the increasing concerns about the disposal of PPE kits, disposable and reusable PPE kits are gaining immense traction. There is a growing focus on sustainable materials. Thus, manufacturers are producing PPE using biodegradable materials, such as bioplastic, to reduce environmental impact.

Insights from Key Regions

Europe’s Sustain Dominance in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

Europe held the dominant share of the market in 2023. The rising instances of HAIs are a major factor contributing to the region’s dominance. According to the WHO, in Europe alone, around 9 million HAIs occur every year in acute and long-term care facilities, reflecting the great need for PPE kits. European countries have strict standards for workplace and workers’ safety. Moreover, the European Commission regulates the overall market, from designing and manufacturing to distributing PPE kits. It sets legal frameworks to ensure that the personal protective equipment is of high quality and resistant to wear and tear. Government policies, including the European Union’s Personal Protective Equipment Directive 2016/425, which deals with quality standards of safety products available for sale in Europe, are likely to have a positive impact on the market in the region.

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Fuel the Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the personal protective equipment (PPE) market throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. Infectious diseases are among the leading causes of death in India, claiming over 14 thousand lives in 2021. The rising awareness about workers’ safety and protection and government regulations to improve workplace safety are expected to drive the regional market growth. PPE, including respiratory devices and face masks, are in high demand in countries like India and Bangladesh due to the rising air pollution. With the increase in healthcare spending, the demand for PPE is rising in the region, contributing to regional market expansion.

In May 2024, KARAM Safety, a leading global PPE player and fall protection solutions provider, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Midas Safety India, a prominent player in the hand protection safety products industry. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in KARAM Group's journey toward expanding its presence and enhancing its product offerings.



Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Segmentation

By product, the hand protection segment dominated the global market in 2023. This is mainly due to the increased demand for medical gloves in hospitals and clinics. Hand protection products include gloves and finger guards. Medical gloves shield healthcare workers or patients from the spread of infection during medical examinations. The increased usage of protection gears during surgical procedures contributed to segmental growth.

By end-use, the hospitals segment led the market for personal protective equipment (PPE) in 2023. This is mainly due to the increased occurrences of HAIs. Hospital workers are at a higher risk of microbial contamination, requiring high-quality PPE kits. Moreover, the rising number of surgeries performed in hospitals and the growing concerns about workforce and patient safety further fuel the growth of the segment.

Competitive Landscape

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market continues to evolve rapidly, as various market players are making efforts to cater to consumers’ varying needs and hold the maximum market share. Key players competing in the market are 3M, AirBoss Defense Group, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Ltd., Avon Rubber plc, Cardinal Health, DuPont, Honeywell International, Inc., KARAM Safety, Lakeland Industries, Inc., and Medicom Group, Inc.

Ansell Ltd. continues to focus on workforce safety with its AlphaTec 53-002 chemical-resistance glove. In October 2024, the company announced that its AlphaTec 53-002 chemical-resistance glove has been awarded the "2024 Best New Product of the Year" in the Hand Protection: Chemical/Liquid category by Occupational Health & Safety (OHS). The OHS awards, presented by Occupational Health & Safety magazine recognizes outstanding achievements in workplace safety and health.

Recent Developments in the Market

In November 2024 , Protective Industrial Products, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Personal Protective Equipment Business (PPE Business) of Honeywell and its brands Fendall, Fibre-Metal, Howard Leight, KCL, Miller, Morning Pride, North, Oliver, Salisbury, and UVEX. The main motive behind this acquisition is to expand PIP’s product portfolio.

, Protective Industrial Products, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Personal Protective Equipment Business (PPE Business) of Honeywell and its brands Fendall, Fibre-Metal, Howard Leight, KCL, Miller, Morning Pride, North, Oliver, Salisbury, and UVEX. The main motive behind this acquisition is to expand PIP’s product portfolio. In August 2024 , BASF teamed up with the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB), the International Centre for PPE (ICPPE) at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Syngenta to come up with a new protective garment to protect operators.

, BASF teamed up with the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB), the International Centre for PPE (ICPPE) at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and Syngenta to come up with a new protective garment to protect operators. In May 2024 , LION revolutionized its product line with the introduction of groundbreaking advancements in protective gear, setting new benchmarks in safety, comfort, and performance for frontline heroes.

, LION revolutionized its product line with the introduction of groundbreaking advancements in protective gear, setting new benchmarks in safety, comfort, and performance for frontline heroes. In March 2024, ResMed unveiled its latest innovation, the AirFit F40, an ultra-compact full-face mask tailored for sleep apnea patients. The AirFit F40 was designed to be a small mask with all the comfort.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Top Companies in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

3M

AirBoss Defense Group

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber plc

Cardinal Health

DuPont

Honeywell International, Inc.

KARAM Safety

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Medicom Group, Inc.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Hand Protection Disposable Gloves Durable Gloves

Respiratory Protection Surgical Masks Respirator Masks Others

Protective Clothing Coveralls Gowns Others

Face Protection

Eye Protection

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Others

By Region

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



