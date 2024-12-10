IBN Initiates Coverage of Adageis

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Adageis, a healthcare technology company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care through innovative value-based care solutions, has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Adageis uses its Patented Risk Engine (PRE) to transform healthcare delivery, equipping providers with tools to enable value-based care, improve patient outcomes, and increase operational efficiency. Its flagship ProActive Care Platform integrates with existing Electronic Medical Records (EMR) systems, offering a seamless, AI-powered solution that enhances patient-centric care while optimizing reimbursements tied to value-based contracts and quality metrics.

Adageis eliminates barriers to technology adoption by designing solutions that require no costly platform overhauls or extensive staff retraining. Recent successes, such as collaborations with HealthyU Clinics and its inclusion as an AthenaHealth marketplace partner, highlight the company’s capacity to adapt to the evolving demands of the healthcare industry.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor-focused distribution network to generate greater awareness for Adageis.

With over 18 years of experience assisting over 500 client partners and a sizable family of 70+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to provide Adageis the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

To learn more about Adageis, please visit the company's corporate newsroom at https://IBN.fm/Adageis

About Adageis

Adageis is a healthcare technology innovator focused on addressing inefficiencies in care delivery through AI and machine learning. Its solutions empower healthcare providers and healthcare organizations to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and drive increased revenue through meeting the demands of value-based care. By integrating advanced technologies with minimal disruption, Adageis remains a leader in driving meaningful change across the healthcare sector.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.Adageis.com

