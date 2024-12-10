Subtext Expands SMS Texting Platform with New Survey Feature, Offering Customers Richer Audience-Driven Insights

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Subtext , an award-winning texting platform that connects media companies, journalists, brands, artists, and creators to their audiences, today announces expanded platform capabilities with the launch of Surveys . This new feature allows Subtext clients to conduct SMS surveys with their subscribers, gathering valuable audience insights and feedback to enrich relationships and experiences. Surveys offer customizable options and real-time analytics, streamlining the process of collecting first-party data, and arming clients with the insights they need to make data-driven decisions to better meet the needs of their audiences.

With Surveys, clients can easily access survey creation, management, and analytics features through a user-friendly dashboard within the Subtext platform. This capability enhances Subtext clients’ ability to listen to their audiences and create more authentic and tailored experiences. Surveys also enables Subtext clients to gather valuable first-party data, review results, and segment audiences based on findings.

“Subtext’s mission has always been to empower our customers to build meaningful connections with audiences through texting, while helping them meet their engagement and revenue growth goals,” said Mike Donoghue, CEO and Cofounder of Subtext. “With Surveys, we’re taking that promise further by giving our customers a valuable new way to listen to their audiences and deliver richer, more personalized experiences at scale.”

The first implementation of Surveys focuses on multiple-choice questions with plans to expand question types with future releases. Hosts can see live results tallied on the platform and have the option to segment survey participants for future messaging without requiring explicit keyword tag opt-ins. These audience segments can be based on full survey responses and/or specific responses.

By surveying subscribers in a trusted space where messages are opened 98% of the time, Surveys significantly enhances audience engagement and effectively “closes the feedback loop.” This feature enables clients to collect first-party data through the Subtext platform, providing valuable insights to improve targeting for future messaging. It also allows clients to obtain direct audience feedback without the hassle of sifting through inbox responses or broadcast replies.

As personalization and customization continue to be a necessity to consumers when interacting with brands, personalities and companies and as data privacy concerns grow in the digital age, Subtext empowers clients to take full ownership of their data. Subtext does not sell user data to third parties, giving clients and their subscribers greater confidence in maintaining privacy.

Subtext is an award-winning conversation platform that connects publishers, creators, and brands with their audiences through text messaging. By making direct connections with their audience, Subtext customers can communicate one-on-one or at scale. Subtext customers include Sony Music, The Washington Post, Penguin Random House, USA Today Network, and IRONMAN. For more information, visit joinsubtext.com or request a demo.

