In National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT Challenge Eagle Family Foods Voluntarily Discontinues “America’s Most Trusted” Claim

New York, NY, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT challenge brought by Nestlé USA, Eagle Family Foods Group voluntarily discontinued its advertising claim that Borden brand evaporated and sweetened condensed milks are “America’s Most Trusted.”

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process for single-issue advertising cases reviewed by the National Advertising Division (NAD). Eagle Family Foods and Nestlé are competitors in the evaporated and sweetened condensed milk market.

Eagle Family Foods informed NAD that it permanently discontinued the challenged “America’s Most Trusted” claim. NAD will treat the permanently discontinued claim, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended it be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Eagle Family Foods stated ”We appreciate NAD’s acknowledgment of our substantial efforts to remove the challenged claim from the marketplace. We will continue to make commercially reasonable efforts to ensure the claim is discontinued by third-party sellers.”

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

Name: Abby Hills Email: press@bbbnp.org Job Title: Director of Communications

