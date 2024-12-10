Submit Release
FERRARI ENTERS A MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH ANDRETTI FORMULA RACING  

Maranello (Italy), December 10, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) today announces a multi-year agreement starting from 2026 with Andretti Formula Racing LLC, regarding the supply of power unit and gearbox to the racing team led by TWG Global and General Motors, subject to Andretti Formula Racing LLC receiving written confirmation from the FIA – F1 that its entry to the 2026 FIA Formula One Championship has been accepted and approved.

