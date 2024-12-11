CBP, U.S. Chamber Urge Holiday Shoppers to Beware of Counterfeits

WASHINGTON – As consumers prepare for holiday shopping, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are hitting the airwaves and television networks nationwide to brief consumers on the counterfeit goods industry, equipping shoppers to ‘shop smart’ with the tools needed to spot, avoid, and take action against fakes.

“There are significant health and safety hazards associated with counterfeit products,” said AnnMarie R. Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner for CBP’s Office of Trade. “We’ve seen it all – toys with elevated lead content to cosmetics with nasty ingredients you wouldn’t want on your skin. These aren’t the gifts you want to give to your family.”

Illegal actors exploit the holiday shopping surge to push counterfeits to unsuspecting consumers looking for deals. They often use the proceeds of these goods to support terrorism and other violent and illegal activities that put consumers at risk. The following tips can help keep families safe while ensuring their hard-earned money does not help fund criminal activity:

Prioritize secure payments: When shopping online, only buy from sites that begin with https:// — the 's' stands for secure. Also, check for a lock symbol in your browser to confirm the site's safety.

Examine every detail: When you receive products purchased online, pay close attention to labels, packaging, and contents. Watch out for broken or missing safety seals and unusual packaging, as these could all be signs of fake goods.

Protect your data: Keep all your devices, including computers and smartphones, updated with the latest cybersecurity protections to fend off any potential cyber threats. Stay alert to suspicious websites that may conceal malware.

Say something: Spread awareness among friends, family, and coworkers about counterfeit goods sold on illicit websites. Fake goods should be reported through CBP's Trade Violations Reporting platform or the National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Center. Your actions can make online shopping safer and smarter for all.

“We’re always proud to team up with our colleagues at CBP to provide consumers with tips for safe shopping,” said Tom Quaadman, Senior Vice President for Economic Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Together, business and law enforcement are empowering consumers and families to stay safe this holiday season.”

Counterfeit goods are often made with inferior quality, which leads consumers to purchase and re-purchase the same items, generating excessive waste in U.S. landfills. Consumers are better off buying genuine goods from legitimate businesses, as they are more likely to last longer and to be made with safe materials.

In Fiscal Year 2024, CBP seized more than 32 million counterfeit items. Had these items been genuine, they would have been worth more than $5.4 billion - money that could be supporting law-abiding businesses and entrepreneurs who create jobs and contribute to U.S. economic stability.

For more information on how to shop smart, visit the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s “Shop Smart” resources, as well as CBP’s Truth Behind Counterfeits website.